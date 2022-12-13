Bullish Katapult Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KPLT) investors are yet to receive a pay off on their US$784k bet

Insiders who bought US$784k worth of Katapult Holdings, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:KPLT) stock at an average buy price of US$1.31 over the last year may be disappointed by the recent 10.0% decrease in the stock. Insiders buy with the expectation to see their investments rise in value over a period of time. However, recent losses have rendered their above investment worth US$645k which is not ideal.

While we would never suggest that investors should base their decisions solely on what the directors of a company have been doing, logic dictates you should pay some attention to whether insiders are buying or selling shares.

Katapult Holdings Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

In the last twelve months, the biggest single purchase by an insider was when Independent Chairman of the Board Brian Hirsch bought US$226k worth of shares at a price of US$1.51 per share. That means that even when the share price was higher than US$1.08 (the recent price), an insider wanted to purchase shares. It's very possible they regret the purchase, but it's more likely they are bullish about the company. To us, it's very important to consider the price insiders pay for shares. Generally speaking, it catches our eye when insiders have purchased shares at above current prices, as it suggests they believed the shares were worth buying, even at a higher price.

Over the last year, we can see that insiders have bought 597.67k shares worth US$784k. On the other hand they divested 17.00k shares, for US$40k. In the last twelve months there was more buying than selling by Katapult Holdings insiders. They paid about US$1.31 on average. These transactions suggest that insiders have considered the current price attractive. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

Insiders At Katapult Holdings Have Bought Stock Recently

It's good to see that Katapult Holdings insiders have made notable investments in the company's shares. Not only was there no selling that we can see, but they collectively bought US$322k worth of shares. This is a positive in our book as it implies some confidence.

Insider Ownership Of Katapult Holdings

For a common shareholder, it is worth checking how many shares are held by company insiders. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. Our data indicates that Katapult Holdings insiders own about US$6.5m worth of shares (which is 6.1% of the company). We do note, however, it is possible insiders have an indirect interest through a private company or other corporate structure. Overall, this level of ownership isn't that impressive, but it's certainly better than nothing!

So What Do The Katapult Holdings Insider Transactions Indicate?

It is good to see recent purchasing. And an analysis of the transactions over the last year also gives us confidence. But we don't feel the same about the fact the company is making losses. On this analysis the only slight negative we see is the fairly low (overall) insider ownership; their transactions suggest that they are quite positive on Katapult Holdings stock. So while it's helpful to know what insiders are doing in terms of buying or selling, it's also helpful to know the risks that a particular company is facing. For example, Katapult Holdings has 3 warning signs (and 2 which are concerning) we think you should know about.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

