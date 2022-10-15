Bullish Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP) insiders filled their treasuries with US$6.7m worth of stock over last year

Quite a few insiders have dramatically grown their holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP) over the past 12 months. An insider's optimism about the company's prospects is a positive sign.

While we would never suggest that investors should base their decisions solely on what the directors of a company have been doing, we do think it is perfectly logical to keep tabs on what insiders are doing.

Check out our latest analysis for Keurig Dr Pepper

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Keurig Dr Pepper

The Chief Strategy Officer Justin Whitmore made the biggest insider purchase in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for US$2.5m worth of shares at a price of US$37.52 each. That means that an insider was happy to buy shares at above the current price of US$37.33. Their view may have changed since then, but at least it shows they felt optimistic at the time. We always take careful note of the price insiders pay when purchasing shares. As a general rule, we feel more positive about a stock if insiders have bought shares at above current prices, because that suggests they viewed the stock as good value, even at a higher price.

Happily, we note that in the last year insiders paid US$6.7m for 178.33k shares. But they sold 53.78k shares for US$2.0m. Overall, Keurig Dr Pepper insiders were net buyers during the last year. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

There are plenty of other companies that have insiders buying up shares. You probably do not want to miss this free list of growing companies that insiders are buying.

Insiders At Keurig Dr Pepper Have Bought Stock Recently

At Keurig Dr Pepper,over the last quarter, we have observed quite a lot more insider buying than insider selling. We can see that Chief Supply Chain Officer Maurice Milikin paid US$2.5m for shares in the company. On the other hand, Independent Director Robert Singer netted US$135k by selling. The buying outweighs the selling, which suggests that insiders may believe the company will do well in the future.

Story continues

Does Keurig Dr Pepper Boast High Insider Ownership?

Another way to test the alignment between the leaders of a company and other shareholders is to look at how many shares they own. I reckon it's a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. It's great to see that Keurig Dr Pepper insiders own 1.0% of the company, worth about US$542m. This kind of significant ownership by insiders does generally increase the chance that the company is run in the interest of all shareholders.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Keurig Dr Pepper Tell Us?

The recent insider purchase is heartening. And the longer term insider transactions also give us confidence. Once you factor in the high insider ownership, it certainly seems like insiders are positive about Keurig Dr Pepper. That's what I like to see! In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing Keurig Dr Pepper. For example - Keurig Dr Pepper has 3 warning signs we think you should be aware of.

But note: Keurig Dr Pepper may not be the best stock to buy. So take a peek at this free list of interesting companies with high ROE and low debt.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

Join A Paid User Research Session

You’ll receive a US$30 Amazon Gift card for 1 hour of your time while helping us build better investing tools for the individual investors like yourself. Sign up here