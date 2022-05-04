Bullish Knosys Limited (ASX:KNO) investors are yet to receive a pay off on their AU$875k bet

Insiders who acquired AU$875k worth of Knosys Limited's (ASX:KNO) stock at an average price of AU$0.12 in the past 12 months may be dismayed by the recent 15% price decline. Insiders purchase with the hope of seeing their investments increase in value over time. However, due to recent losses, their initial investment is now only worth AU$595k, which is not great.

Although we don't think shareholders should simply follow insider transactions, logic dictates you should pay some attention to whether insiders are buying or selling shares.

Knosys Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

In the last twelve months, the biggest single purchase by an insider was when Independent Non Executive Director Kathrin Mutinelli bought AU$875k worth of shares at a price of AU$0.12 per share. So it's clear an insider wanted to buy, even at a higher price than the current share price (being AU$0.085). It's very possible they regret the purchase, but it's more likely they are bullish about the company. We always take careful note of the price insiders pay when purchasing shares. As a general rule, we feel more positive about a stock when an insider has bought shares at above current prices, because that suggests they viewed the stock as good value, even at a higher price. The only individual insider to buy over the last year was Kathrin Mutinelli.

You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

Does Knosys Boast High Insider Ownership?

Looking at the total insider shareholdings in a company can help to inform your view of whether they are well aligned with common shareholders. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. It appears that Knosys insiders own 38% of the company, worth about AU$7.0m. This level of insider ownership is good but just short of being particularly stand-out. It certainly does suggest a reasonable degree of alignment.

So What Do The Knosys Insider Transactions Indicate?

There haven't been any insider transactions in the last three months -- that doesn't mean much. However, our analysis of transactions over the last year is heartening. Insiders do have a stake in Knosys and their transactions don't cause us concern. So these insider transactions can help us build a thesis about the stock, but it's also worthwhile knowing the risks facing this company. Case in point: We've spotted 3 warning signs for Knosys you should be aware of.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

