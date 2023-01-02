Bullish Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize N.V. (AMS:AD) investors are yet to receive a pay off on their €979k bet

Insiders who bought €979k worth of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize N.V.'s (AMS:AD) stock at an average buy price of €28.31 over the last year may be disappointed by the recent 3.4% decrease in the stock. Insiders buy with the expectation to see their investments rise in value over a period of time. However, recent losses have rendered their above investment worth €928k which is not ideal.

While we would never suggest that investors should base their decisions solely on what the directors of a company have been doing, we do think it is perfectly logical to keep tabs on what insiders are doing.

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

The insider N. Knight made the biggest insider purchase in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for €952k worth of shares at a price of €28.35 each. That means that even when the share price was higher than €26.84 (the recent price), an insider wanted to purchase shares. Their view may have changed since then, but at least it shows they felt optimistic at the time. We always take careful note of the price insiders pay when purchasing shares. Generally speaking, it catches our eye when insiders have purchased shares at above current prices, as it suggests they believed the shares were worth buying, even at a higher price. Notably N. Knight was also the biggest seller.

Happily, we note that in the last year insiders paid €979k for 34.56k shares. On the other hand they divested 10.58k shares, for €300k. In total, Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize insiders bought more than they sold over the last year. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

Insider Ownership

For a common shareholder, it is worth checking how many shares are held by company insiders. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize insiders own about €21m worth of shares. That equates to 0.08% of the company. This level of insider ownership is good but just short of being particularly stand-out. It certainly does suggest a reasonable degree of alignment.

So What Does This Data Suggest About Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize Insiders?

It doesn't really mean much that no insider has traded Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize shares in the last quarter. But insiders have shown more of an appetite for the stock, over the last year. Insiders do have a stake in Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize and their transactions don't cause us concern. So these insider transactions can help us build a thesis about the stock, but it's also worthwhile knowing the risks facing this company. To assist with this, we've discovered 1 warning sign that you should run your eye over to get a better picture of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

