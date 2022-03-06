Bullish Labrador Gold Corp. (CVE:LAB) insiders filled their treasuries with CA$11m worth of stock over last year

Over the last year, a good number of insiders have significantly increased their holdings in Labrador Gold Corp. (CVE:LAB). This is encouraging because it indicates that insiders are more optimistic about the company's prospects.

While insider transactions are not the most important thing when it comes to long-term investing, logic dictates you should pay some attention to whether insiders are buying or selling shares.

Labrador Gold Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

In the last twelve months, the biggest single purchase by an insider was when insider Eric Sprott bought CA$10.0m worth of shares at a price of CA$0.90 per share. So it's clear an insider wanted to buy, even at a higher price than the current share price (being CA$0.87). While their view may have changed since the purchase was made, this does at least suggest they have had confidence in the company's future. We always take careful note of the price insiders pay when purchasing shares. It is generally more encouraging if they paid above the current price, as it suggests they saw value, even at higher levels.

Over the last year, we can see that insiders have bought 11.71m shares worth CA$11m. But they sold 100.00k shares for CA$47k. Overall, Labrador Gold insiders were net buyers during the last year. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

Insider Ownership of Labrador Gold

For a common shareholder, it is worth checking how many shares are held by company insiders. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. Labrador Gold insiders own about CA$19m worth of shares. That equates to 14% of the company. This level of insider ownership is good but just short of being particularly stand-out. It certainly does suggest a reasonable degree of alignment.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Labrador Gold Tell Us?

There haven't been any insider transactions in the last three months -- that doesn't mean much. On a brighter note, the transactions over the last year are encouraging. Insiders do have a stake in Labrador Gold and their transactions don't cause us concern. In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing Labrador Gold. At Simply Wall St, we've found that Labrador Gold has 4 warning signs (2 don't sit too well with us!) that deserve your attention before going any further with your analysis.

