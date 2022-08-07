Bullish Landsea Homes Corporation (NASDAQ:LSEA) insiders filled their treasuries with US$2.0m worth of stock over last year

In the last year, multiple insiders have substantially increased their holdings of Landsea Homes Corporation (NASDAQ:LSEA) stock, indicating that insiders' optimism about the company's prospects has increased.

While insider transactions are not the most important thing when it comes to long-term investing, logic dictates you should pay some attention to whether insiders are buying or selling shares.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Landsea Homes

In the last twelve months, the biggest single purchase by an insider was when CEO & Director John Ho bought US$507k worth of shares at a price of US$8.01 per share. So it's clear an insider wanted to buy, even at a higher price than the current share price (being US$7.06). While their view may have changed since the purchase was made, this does at least suggest they have had confidence in the company's future. In our view, the price an insider pays for shares is very important. As a general rule, we feel more positive about a stock if insiders have bought shares at above current prices, because that suggests they viewed the stock as good value, even at a higher price.

In the last twelve months Landsea Homes insiders were buying shares, but not selling. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

Insiders At Landsea Homes Have Bought Stock Recently

We saw some Landsea Homes insider buying shares in the last three months. Independent Director Mollie Fadule bought US$36k worth of shares in that time. We like it when there are only buyers, and no sellers. However, in this case the amount invested recently is quite small.

Insider Ownership Of Landsea Homes

Looking at the total insider shareholdings in a company can help to inform your view of whether they are well aligned with common shareholders. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. Insiders own 14% of Landsea Homes shares, worth about US$39m. We've certainly seen higher levels of insider ownership elsewhere, but these holdings are enough to suggest alignment between insiders and the other shareholders.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Landsea Homes Tell Us?

Our data shows a little insider buying, but no selling, in the last three months. The net investment is not enough to encourage us much. However, our analysis of transactions over the last year is heartening. Insiders do have a stake in Landsea Homes and their transactions don't cause us concern. In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing Landsea Homes. When we did our research, we found 2 warning signs for Landsea Homes (1 is a bit concerning!) that we believe deserve your full attention.

