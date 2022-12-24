Bullish Lendlease Group (ASX:LLC) insiders filled their treasuries with AU$1.8m worth of stock over last year

Usually, when one insider buys stock, it might not be a monumental event. But when multiple insiders are buying like they did in the case of Lendlease Group (ASX:LLC), that sends out a positive message to the company's shareholders.

While we would never suggest that investors should base their decisions solely on what the directors of a company have been doing, logic dictates you should pay some attention to whether insiders are buying or selling shares.

Lendlease Group Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider purchase was by Independent Non Executive Chairman of the Board Michael Ullmer for AU$396k worth of shares, at about AU$7.93 per share. That means that even when the share price was higher than AU$7.54 (the recent price), an insider wanted to purchase shares. It's very possible they regret the purchase, but it's more likely they are bullish about the company. We always take careful note of the price insiders pay when purchasing shares. As a general rule, we feel more positive about a stock if insiders have bought shares at above current prices, because that suggests they viewed the stock as good value, even at a higher price.

In the last twelve months Lendlease Group insiders were buying shares, but not selling. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

Insiders At Lendlease Group Have Bought Stock Recently

Over the last three months, we've seen significant insider buying at Lendlease Group. Overall, seven insiders shelled out AU$1.6m for shares in the company -- and none sold. This makes one think the business has some good points.

Insider Ownership Of Lendlease Group

Looking at the total insider shareholdings in a company can help to inform your view of whether they are well aligned with common shareholders. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. Insiders own 0.2% of Lendlease Group shares, worth about AU$8.6m, according to our data. We do generally prefer see higher levels of insider ownership.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Lendlease Group Tell Us?

It's certainly positive to see the recent insider purchases. And the longer term insider transactions also give us confidence. However, we note that the company didn't make a profit over the last twelve months, which makes us cautious. On this analysis the only slight negative we see is the fairly low (overall) insider ownership; their transactions suggest that they are quite positive on Lendlease Group stock. If you are like me, you may want to think about whether this company will grow or shrink. Luckily, you can check this free report showing analyst forecasts for its future.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

