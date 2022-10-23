Bullish LiqTech International, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIQT) insiders filled their treasuries with US$4.1m worth of stock over last year

In the last year, multiple insiders have substantially increased their holdings of LiqTech International, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIQT) stock, indicating that insiders' optimism about the company's prospects has increased.

While we would never suggest that investors should base their decisions solely on what the directors of a company have been doing, logic dictates you should pay some attention to whether insiders are buying or selling shares.

LiqTech International Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

The Director Alexander Buehler made the biggest insider purchase in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for US$1.0m worth of shares at a price of US$0.50 each. That means that an insider was happy to buy shares at above the current price of US$0.38. It's very possible they regret the purchase, but it's more likely they are bullish about the company. In our view, the price an insider pays for shares is very important. It is generally more encouraging if they paid above the current price, as it suggests they saw value, even at higher levels.

In the last twelve months LiqTech International insiders were buying shares, but not selling. Their average price was about US$0.61. These transactions suggest that insiders have considered the current price attractive. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

Insider Ownership Of LiqTech International

Looking at the total insider shareholdings in a company can help to inform your view of whether they are well aligned with common shareholders. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. LiqTech International insiders own about US$4.1m worth of shares. That equates to 25% of the company. This level of insider ownership is good but just short of being particularly stand-out. It certainly does suggest a reasonable degree of alignment.

So What Does This Data Suggest About LiqTech International Insiders?

It doesn't really mean much that no insider has traded LiqTech International shares in the last quarter. But insiders have shown more of an appetite for the stock, over the last year. Insiders own shares in LiqTech International and we see no evidence to suggest they are worried about the future. In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing LiqTech International. Be aware that LiqTech International is showing 3 warning signs in our investment analysis, and 1 of those can't be ignored...

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

