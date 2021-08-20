Bullish Macy's, Inc. (NYSE:M) insiders were rewarded last week as their US$611k investment inflated to US$856k

Macy's, Inc. (NYSE:M) insiders who bought shares over the past year were rewarded handsomely last week. The stock rose 12%, resulting in a US$720m rise in the company's market capitalisation. As a result, their original purchase of US$611k worth of stock is now worth US$856k.

While we would never suggest that investors should base their decisions solely on what the directors of a company have been doing, we do think it is perfectly logical to keep tabs on what insiders are doing.

Macy's Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

The Lead Independent Director Paul Varga made the biggest insider purchase in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for US$511k worth of shares at a price of US$15.53 each. Even though the purchase was made at a significantly lower price than the recent price (US$21.61), we still think insider buying is a positive. Because it occurred at a lower valuation, it doesn't tell us much about whether insiders might find today's price attractive.

Paul Varga bought a total of 39.63k shares over the year at an average price of US$15.41. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

Insiders at Macy's Have Sold Stock Recently

The last three months saw some Macy's insider selling. Senior VP & Controller Paul Griscom only netted US$26k selling shares, in that period. It's not great to see insider selling, nor the lack of recent buyers. But the volume sold is so low that it really doesn't bother us.

Insider Ownership of Macy's

Many investors like to check how much of a company is owned by insiders. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. Insiders own 0.2% of Macy's shares, worth about US$13m. While this is a strong but not outstanding level of insider ownership, it's enough to indicate some alignment between management and smaller shareholders.

So What Do The Macy's Insider Transactions Indicate?

While there has not been any insider buying in the last three months, there has been selling. However, the sales are not big enough to concern us at all. On a brighter note, the transactions over the last year are encouraging. Insiders own shares in Macy's and we see no evidence to suggest they are worried about the future. In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing Macy's. In terms of investment risks, we've identified 2 warning signs with Macy's and understanding them should be part of your investment process.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

