Bullish Murray Cod Australia Limited (ASX:MCA) investors are yet to receive a pay off on their AU$8.8m bet

Insiders who bought AU$8.8m worth of Murray Cod Australia Limited's (ASX:MCA) stock at an average buy price of AU$0.34 over the last year may be disappointed by the recent 10% decrease in the stock. Insiders purchase with the hope of seeing their investments increase in value over time. However, due to recent losses, their initial investment is now only worth AU$5.7m, which is not great.

While we would never suggest that investors should base their decisions solely on what the directors of a company have been doing, we do think it is perfectly logical to keep tabs on what insiders are doing.

Murray Cod Australia Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

In the last twelve months, the biggest single sale by an insider was when the MD & Executive Director, Matthew Ryan, sold AU$5.0m worth of shares at a price of AU$0.33 per share. While insider selling is a negative, to us, it is more negative if the shares are sold at a lower price. The good news is that this large sale was at well above current price of AU$0.22. So it is hard to draw any strong conclusion from it.

In the last twelve months insiders purchased 25.97m shares for AU$8.8m. But they sold 21.66m shares for AU$5.7m. Overall, Murray Cod Australia insiders were net buyers during the last year. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

Insider Ownership

Another way to test the alignment between the leaders of a company and other shareholders is to look at how many shares they own. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. Murray Cod Australia insiders own 43% of the company, currently worth about AU$73m based on the recent share price. Most shareholders would be happy to see this sort of insider ownership, since it suggests that management incentives are well aligned with other shareholders.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Murray Cod Australia Tell Us?

There haven't been any insider transactions in the last three months -- that doesn't mean much. But insiders have shown more of an appetite for the stock, over the last year. With high insider ownership and encouraging transactions, it seems like Murray Cod Australia insiders think the business has merit. So while it's helpful to know what insiders are doing in terms of buying or selling, it's also helpful to know the risks that a particular company is facing. To assist with this, we've discovered 2 warning signs that you should run your eye over to get a better picture of Murray Cod Australia.

