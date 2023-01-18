Bullish Nautilus Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:NAUT) insiders filled their treasuries with US$862k worth of stock over last year

Generally, when a single insider buys stock, it is usually not a big deal. However, when several insiders are buying, like in the case of Nautilus Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:NAUT), it sends a favourable message to the company's shareholders.

While we would never suggest that investors should base their decisions solely on what the directors of a company have been doing, we would consider it foolish to ignore insider transactions altogether.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Nautilus Biotechnology

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider purchase was by Co-Founder Sujal Patel for US$198k worth of shares, at about US$3.96 per share. That means that an insider was happy to buy shares at above the current price of US$1.90. While their view may have changed since the purchase was made, this does at least suggest they have had confidence in the company's future. To us, it's very important to consider the price insiders pay for shares. As a general rule, we feel more positive about a stock if insiders have bought shares at above current prices, because that suggests they viewed the stock as good value, even at a higher price.

In the last twelve months Nautilus Biotechnology insiders were buying shares, but not selling. They paid about US$2.85 on average. This is nice to see since it implies that insiders might see value around current prices. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

Insider Ownership

Another way to test the alignment between the leaders of a company and other shareholders is to look at how many shares they own. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. Insiders own 33% of Nautilus Biotechnology shares, worth about US$77m. This level of insider ownership is good but just short of being particularly stand-out. It certainly does suggest a reasonable degree of alignment.

So What Does This Data Suggest About Nautilus Biotechnology Insiders?

There haven't been any insider transactions in the last three months -- that doesn't mean much. However, our analysis of transactions over the last year is heartening. Insiders do have a stake in Nautilus Biotechnology and their transactions don't cause us concern. So while it's helpful to know what insiders are doing in terms of buying or selling, it's also helpful to know the risks that a particular company is facing. At Simply Wall St, we've found that Nautilus Biotechnology has 3 warning signs (2 shouldn't be ignored!) that deserve your attention before going any further with your analysis.

