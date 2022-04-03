Bullish Nerdy, Inc. (NYSE:NRDY) insiders filled their treasuries with US$1.2m worth of stock over last year

Quite a few insiders have dramatically grown their holdings in Nerdy, Inc. (NYSE:NRDY) over the past 12 months. An insider's optimism about the company's prospects is a positive sign.

While insider transactions are not the most important thing when it comes to long-term investing, we do think it is perfectly logical to keep tabs on what insiders are doing.

See our latest analysis for Nerdy

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Nerdy

The Founder Charles Cohn made the biggest insider purchase in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for US$1.0m worth of shares at a price of US$4.52 each. Even though the purchase was made at a significantly lower price than the recent price (US$5.17), we still think insider buying is a positive. Because the shares were purchased at a lower price, this particular buy doesn't tell us much about how insiders feel about the current share price.

In the last twelve months Nerdy insiders were buying shares, but not selling. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

insider-trading-volume
insider-trading-volume

There are always plenty of stocks that insiders are buying. So if that suits your style you could check each stock one by one or you could take a look at this free list of companies. (Hint: insiders have been buying them).

Insiders at Nerdy Have Bought Stock Recently

Over the last three months, we've seen significant insider buying at Nerdy. We can see that Founder Charles Cohn paid US$1.0m for shares in the company. No-one sold. This makes one think the business has some good points.

Insider Ownership

I like to look at how many shares insiders own in a company, to help inform my view of how aligned they are with insiders. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. From our data, it seems that Nerdy insiders own 0.9% of the company, worth about US$7.2m. Whilst better than nothing, we're not overly impressed by these holdings.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Nerdy Tell Us?

The recent insider purchase is heartening. We also take confidence from the longer term picture of insider transactions. But we don't feel the same about the fact the company is making losses. We would certainly prefer see higher levels of insider ownership but analysis of the insider transactions suggests that Nerdy insiders are expecting a bright future. So these insider transactions can help us build a thesis about the stock, but it's also worthwhile knowing the risks facing this company. To help with this, we've discovered 2 warning signs (1 shouldn't be ignored!) that you ought to be aware of before buying any shares in Nerdy.

Of course Nerdy may not be the best stock to buy. So you may wish to see this free collection of high quality companies.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

