Bullish NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) insiders filled their treasuries with US$6.5m worth of stock over last year

In the last year, multiple insiders have substantially increased their holdings of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) stock, indicating that insiders' optimism about the company's prospects has increased.

While insider transactions are not the most important thing when it comes to long-term investing, we would consider it foolish to ignore insider transactions altogether.

NextEra Energy Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

The insider James Robo made the biggest insider purchase in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for US$5.0m worth of shares at a price of US$77.26 each. So it's clear an insider wanted to buy, at around the current price, which is US$83.20. While their view may have changed since the purchase was made, this does at least suggest they have had confidence in the company's future. While we always like to see insider buying, it's less meaningful if the purchases were made at much lower prices, as the opportunity they saw may have passed. In this case we're pleased to report that the insider purchases were made at close to current prices.

In the last twelve months NextEra Energy insiders were buying shares, but not selling. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

Does NextEra Energy Boast High Insider Ownership?

Looking at the total insider shareholdings in a company can help to inform your view of whether they are well aligned with common shareholders. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. NextEra Energy insiders own about US$276m worth of shares (which is 0.2% of the company). This kind of significant ownership by insiders does generally increase the chance that the company is run in the interest of all shareholders.

So What Does This Data Suggest About NextEra Energy Insiders?

There haven't been any insider transactions in the last three months -- that doesn't mean much. On a brighter note, the transactions over the last year are encouraging. Judging from their transactions, and high insider ownership, NextEra Energy insiders feel good about the company's future. In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing NextEra Energy. When we did our research, we found 2 warning signs for NextEra Energy (1 is significant!) that we believe deserve your full attention.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

