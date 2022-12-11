Bullish NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) insiders filled their treasuries with US$6.5m worth of stock over last year

Quite a few insiders have dramatically grown their holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) over the past 12 months. An insider's optimism about the company's prospects is a positive sign.

While we would never suggest that investors should base their decisions solely on what the directors of a company have been doing, we would consider it foolish to ignore insider transactions altogether.

NextEra Energy Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

In the last twelve months, the biggest single purchase by an insider was when insider James Robo bought US$5.0m worth of shares at a price of US$77.26 per share. So it's clear an insider wanted to buy, at around the current price, which is US$84.51. While their view may have changed since the purchase was made, this does at least suggest they have had confidence in the company's future. We do always like to see insider buying, but it is worth noting if those purchases were made at well below today's share price, as the discount to value may have narrowed with the rising price. In this case we're pleased to report that the insider purchases were made at close to current prices.

While NextEra Energy insiders bought shares during the last year, they didn't sell. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

Insider Ownership Of NextEra Energy

For a common shareholder, it is worth checking how many shares are held by company insiders. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. NextEra Energy insiders own 0.2% of the company, currently worth about US$280m based on the recent share price. I like to see this level of insider ownership, because it increases the chances that management are thinking about the best interests of shareholders.

So What Do The NextEra Energy Insider Transactions Indicate?

It doesn't really mean much that no insider has traded NextEra Energy shares in the last quarter. But insiders have shown more of an appetite for the stock, over the last year. Judging from their transactions, and high insider ownership, NextEra Energy insiders feel good about the company's future. While we like knowing what's going on with the insider's ownership and transactions, we make sure to also consider what risks are facing a stock before making any investment decision. Be aware that NextEra Energy is showing 2 warning signs in our investment analysis, and 1 of those makes us a bit uncomfortable...

