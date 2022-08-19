Bullish Nuix Limited (ASX:NXL) insiders filled their treasuries with AU$1.1m worth of stock over last year

Usually, when one insider buys stock, it might not be a monumental event. But when multiple insiders are buying like they did in the case of Nuix Limited (ASX:NXL), that sends out a positive message to the company's shareholders.

While we would never suggest that investors should base their decisions solely on what the directors of a company have been doing, logic dictates you should pay some attention to whether insiders are buying or selling shares.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Nuix

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider purchase was by Independent Non-Executive Director Robert Mactier for AU$215k worth of shares, at about AU$2.15 per share. So it's clear an insider wanted to buy, even at a higher price than the current share price (being AU$0.71). Their view may have changed since then, but at least it shows they felt optimistic at the time. We always take careful note of the price insiders pay when purchasing shares. As a general rule, we feel more positive about a stock if insiders have bought shares at above current prices, because that suggests they viewed the stock as good value, even at a higher price.

Nuix insiders may have bought shares in the last year, but they didn't sell any. They paid about AU$1.59 on average. I'd consider this a positive as it suggests insiders see value at around the current price. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

insider-trading-volume
insider-trading-volume

Insider Ownership Of Nuix

Many investors like to check how much of a company is owned by insiders. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. Our data indicates that Nuix insiders own about AU$8.7m worth of shares (which is 3.9% of the company). However, it's possible that insiders might have an indirect interest through a more complex structure. We do generally prefer see higher levels of insider ownership.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Nuix Tell Us?

The fact that there have been no Nuix insider transactions recently certainly doesn't bother us. But insiders have shown more of an appetite for the stock, over the last year. While we have no worries about the insider transactions, we'd be more comfortable if they owned more Nuix stock. So while it's helpful to know what insiders are doing in terms of buying or selling, it's also helpful to know the risks that a particular company is facing. In terms of investment risks, we've identified 1 warning sign with Nuix and understanding this should be part of your investment process.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

