Bullish Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. (NYSE:OEC) insiders were rewarded last week as their US$2.7m investment inflated to US$2.9m

Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. (NYSE:OEC) insiders who purchased shares in the last 12 months were richly rewarded last week. The stock climbed by 6.3% resulting in a US$62m addition to the company’s market value. Put another way, the original US$2.7m acquisition is now worth US$2.9m.

While we would never suggest that investors should base their decisions solely on what the directors of a company have been doing, we do think it is perfectly logical to keep tabs on what insiders are doing.

Orion Engineered Carbons Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider purchase was by CEO & Executive Director Corning Painter for US$608k worth of shares, at about US$15.19 per share. Even though the purchase was made at a significantly lower price than the recent price (US$17.05), we still think insider buying is a positive. Because the shares were purchased at a lower price, this particular buy doesn't tell us much about how insiders feel about the current share price.

Orion Engineered Carbons insiders may have bought shares in the last year, but they didn't sell any. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

Insider Ownership

Looking at the total insider shareholdings in a company can help to inform your view of whether they are well aligned with common shareholders. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. Insiders own 6.2% of Orion Engineered Carbons shares, worth about US$64m. We've certainly seen higher levels of insider ownership elsewhere, but these holdings are enough to suggest alignment between insiders and the other shareholders.

So What Does This Data Suggest About Orion Engineered Carbons Insiders?

The fact that there have been no Orion Engineered Carbons insider transactions recently certainly doesn't bother us. On a brighter note, the transactions over the last year are encouraging. Insiders own shares in Orion Engineered Carbons and we see no evidence to suggest they are worried about the future. While we like knowing what's going on with the insider's ownership and transactions, we make sure to also consider what risks are facing a stock before making any investment decision. To help with this, we've discovered 3 warning signs (2 don't sit too well with us!) that you ought to be aware of before buying any shares in Orion Engineered Carbons.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

