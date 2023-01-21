Bullish Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. (NYSE:OEC) insiders filled their treasuries with US$2.1m worth of stock over last year

Multiple insiders secured a larger position in Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. (NYSE:OEC) shares over the last 12 months. This is reassuring as this suggests that insiders have increased optimism about the company's prospects.

Although we don't think shareholders should simply follow insider transactions, logic dictates you should pay some attention to whether insiders are buying or selling shares.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Orion Engineered Carbons

In the last twelve months, the biggest single purchase by an insider was when CEO & Executive Director Corning Painter bought US$608k worth of shares at a price of US$15.19 per share. Although we like to see insider buying, we note that this large purchase was at significantly below the recent price of US$20.05. Because the shares were purchased at a lower price, this particular buy doesn't tell us much about how insiders feel about the current share price.

Orion Engineered Carbons insiders may have bought shares in the last year, but they didn't sell any. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

Does Orion Engineered Carbons Boast High Insider Ownership?

For a common shareholder, it is worth checking how many shares are held by company insiders. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. Orion Engineered Carbons insiders own about US$32m worth of shares. That equates to 2.6% of the company. While this is a strong but not outstanding level of insider ownership, it's enough to indicate some alignment between management and smaller shareholders.

So What Does This Data Suggest About Orion Engineered Carbons Insiders?

It doesn't really mean much that no insider has traded Orion Engineered Carbons shares in the last quarter. However, our analysis of transactions over the last year is heartening. Insiders do have a stake in Orion Engineered Carbons and their transactions don't cause us concern. In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing Orion Engineered Carbons. To that end, you should learn about the 3 warning signs we've spotted with Orion Engineered Carbons (including 2 which are a bit unpleasant).

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

