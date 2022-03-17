Bullish Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA) insiders were rewarded last week as their US$4.5m investment inflated to US$5.3m

Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA) insiders who bought shares over the past year were rewarded handsomely last week. The stock rose 7.4%, resulting in a US$1.6b rise in the company's market capitalisation. In other words, the original US$4.5m purchase is now worth US$5.3m.

Although we don't think shareholders should simply follow insider transactions, we would consider it foolish to ignore insider transactions altogether.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Paramount Global

In the last twelve months, the biggest single purchase by an insider was when Non-Executive Chair Shari Redstone bought US$3.0m worth of shares at a price of US$29.09 per share. Although we like to see insider buying, we note that this large purchase was at significantly below the recent price of US$36.25. While it does suggest insiders consider the stock undervalued at lower prices, this transaction doesn't tell us much about what they think of current prices.

Happily, we note that in the last year insiders paid US$4.5m for 146.18k shares. On the other hand they divested 5.00k shares, for US$201k. Overall, Paramount Global insiders were net buyers during the last year. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

Insiders at Paramount Global Have Bought Stock Recently

It's good to see that Paramount Global insiders have made notable investments in the company's shares. Non-Executive Chair Shari Redstone spent US$3.0m on stock, and there wasn't any selling. This is a positive in our book as it implies some confidence.

Insider Ownership of Paramount Global

Another way to test the alignment between the leaders of a company and other shareholders is to look at how many shares they own. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. It appears that Paramount Global insiders own 0.2% of the company, worth about US$48m. While this is a strong but not outstanding level of insider ownership, it's enough to indicate some alignment between management and smaller shareholders.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Paramount Global Tell Us?

It's certainly positive to see the recent insider purchase. And the longer term insider transactions also give us confidence. When combined with notable insider ownership, these factors suggest Paramount Global insiders are well aligned, and that they may think the share price is too low. In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing Paramount Global. At Simply Wall St, we've found that Paramount Global has 5 warning signs (2 don't sit too well with us!) that deserve your attention before going any further with your analysis.

