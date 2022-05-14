Bullish PetroShale Inc. (CVE:PSH) insiders filled their treasuries with CA$8.2m worth of stock over last year

Quite a few insiders have dramatically grown their holdings in PetroShale Inc. (CVE:PSH) over the past 12 months. An insider's optimism about the company's prospects is a positive sign.

While insider transactions are not the most important thing when it comes to long-term investing, we do think it is perfectly logical to keep tabs on what insiders are doing.

See our latest analysis for PetroShale

PetroShale Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

In the last twelve months, the biggest single purchase by an insider was when President Brett Herman bought CA$4.1m worth of shares at a price of CA$0.40 per share. Although we like to see insider buying, we note that this large purchase was at significantly below the recent price of CA$0.67. Because it occurred at a lower valuation, it doesn't tell us much about whether insiders might find today's price attractive.

PetroShale insiders may have bought shares in the last year, but they didn't sell any. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

PetroShale is not the only stock that insiders are buying. For those who like to find winning investments this free list of growing companies with recent insider purchasing, could be just the ticket.

Insider Ownership of PetroShale

Another way to test the alignment between the leaders of a company and other shareholders is to look at how many shares they own. I reckon it's a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. PetroShale insiders own about CA$103m worth of shares. That equates to 23% of the company. This level of insider ownership is good but just short of being particularly stand-out. It certainly does suggest a reasonable degree of alignment.

What Might The Insider Transactions At PetroShale Tell Us?

It doesn't really mean much that no insider has traded PetroShale shares in the last quarter. However, our analysis of transactions over the last year is heartening. With high insider ownership and encouraging transactions, it seems like PetroShale insiders think the business has merit. So these insider transactions can help us build a thesis about the stock, but it's also worthwhile knowing the risks facing this company. For instance, we've identified 3 warning signs for PetroShale (1 is concerning) you should be aware of.

Story continues

Of course PetroShale may not be the best stock to buy. So you may wish to see this free collection of high quality companies.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.