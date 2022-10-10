Bullish PolyNovo Limited (ASX:PNV) insiders were rewarded last week as their AU$6.4m investment inflated to AU$9.8m

PolyNovo Limited (ASX:PNV) insiders who purchased shares in the last 12 months were richly rewarded last week. The stock climbed by 15% resulting in a AU$142m addition to the company’s market value. As a result, their original purchase of AU$6.4m worth of stock is now worth AU$9.8m.

Although we don't think shareholders should simply follow insider transactions, logic dictates you should pay some attention to whether insiders are buying or selling shares.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At PolyNovo

In the last twelve months, the biggest single purchase by an insider was when Independent Non-Executive Chairman David Williams bought AU$956k worth of shares at a price of AU$1.15 per share. We do like to see buying, but this purchase was made at well below the current price of AU$1.66. Because the shares were purchased at a lower price, this particular buy doesn't tell us much about how insiders feel about the current share price.

In the last twelve months PolyNovo insiders were buying shares, but not selling. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

Does PolyNovo Boast High Insider Ownership?

Another way to test the alignment between the leaders of a company and other shareholders is to look at how many shares they own. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. PolyNovo insiders own about AU$114m worth of shares. That equates to 10% of the company. We've certainly seen higher levels of insider ownership elsewhere, but these holdings are enough to suggest alignment between insiders and the other shareholders.

What Might The Insider Transactions At PolyNovo Tell Us?

There haven't been any insider transactions in the last three months -- that doesn't mean much. But insiders have shown more of an appetite for the stock, over the last year. Judging from their transactions, and high insider ownership, PolyNovo insiders feel good about the company's future. In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing PolyNovo. For example - PolyNovo has 1 warning sign we think you should be aware of.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

