Bullish Primaris Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:PMZ.UN) insiders filled their treasuries with CA$3.1m worth of stock over last year

When a single insider purchases stock, it is typically not a major deal. However, when multiple insiders purchase stock, like in Primaris Real Estate Investment Trust's (TSE:PMZ.UN) instance, it's good news for shareholders.

Although we don't think shareholders should simply follow insider transactions, we would consider it foolish to ignore insider transactions altogether.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Primaris Real Estate Investment Trust

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider purchase was by CEO & Trustee Alexander Avery for CA$404k worth of shares, at about CA$15.40 per share. So it's clear an insider wanted to buy, at around the current price, which is CA$15.51. While their view may have changed since the purchase was made, this does at least suggest they have had confidence in the company's future. We do always like to see insider buying, but it is worth noting if those purchases were made at well below today's share price, as the discount to value may have narrowed with the rising price. The good news for Primaris Real Estate Investment Trust share holders is that insiders were buying at near the current price.

Happily, we note that in the last year insiders paid CA$3.1m for 218.72k shares. On the other hand they divested 5.69k shares, for CA$69k. In total, Primaris Real Estate Investment Trust insiders bought more than they sold over the last year. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

Are Primaris Real Estate Investment Trust Insiders Buying Or Selling?

There was some insider buying at Primaris Real Estate Investment Trust over the last quarter. CEO & Trustee Alexander Avery bought CA$11k worth of shares in that time. It's great to see that insiders are only buying, not selling. But in this case the amount purchased means the recent transaction may not be very meaningful on its own.

Insider Ownership

For a common shareholder, it is worth checking how many shares are held by company insiders. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. Insiders own 0.7% of Primaris Real Estate Investment Trust shares, worth about CA$11m, according to our data. Whilst better than nothing, we're not overly impressed by these holdings.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Primaris Real Estate Investment Trust Tell Us?

We note a that there has been a bit of insider buying recently (but no selling). That said, the purchases were not large. However, our analysis of transactions over the last year is heartening. Overall we don't see anything to make us think Primaris Real Estate Investment Trust insiders are doubting the company, and they do own shares. So these insider transactions can help us build a thesis about the stock, but it's also worthwhile knowing the risks facing this company. Every company has risks, and we've spotted 2 warning signs for Primaris Real Estate Investment Trust (of which 1 doesn't sit too well with us!) you should know about.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

