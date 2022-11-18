Bullish Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) insiders filled their treasuries with US$21m worth of stock over last year

In the last year, multiple insiders have substantially increased their holdings of Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) stock, indicating that insiders' optimism about the company's prospects has increased.

Although we don't think shareholders should simply follow insider transactions, logic dictates you should pay some attention to whether insiders are buying or selling shares.

Starbucks Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

In the last twelve months, the biggest single purchase by an insider was when Founder & Director Howard Schultz bought US$10.0m worth of shares at a price of US$73.10 per share. Although we like to see insider buying, we note that this large purchase was at significantly below the recent price of US$96.97. While it does suggest insiders consider the stock undervalued at lower prices, this transaction doesn't tell us much about what they think of current prices.

Happily, we note that in the last year insiders paid US$21m for 274.75k shares. But they sold 26.96k shares for US$3.0m. In total, Starbucks insiders bought more than they sold over the last year. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

Insiders At Starbucks Have Bought Stock Recently

Over the last three months, we've seen significant insider buying at Starbucks. In total, insiders bought US$6.0m worth of shares in that time, and we didn't record any sales whatsoever. This could be interpreted as suggesting a positive outlook.

Insider Ownership

Looking at the total insider shareholdings in a company can help to inform your view of whether they are well aligned with common shareholders. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. Starbucks insiders own about US$2.3b worth of shares (which is 2.0% of the company). Most shareholders would be happy to see this sort of insider ownership, since it suggests that management incentives are well aligned with other shareholders.

So What Does This Data Suggest About Starbucks Insiders?

It's certainly positive to see the recent insider purchases. We also take confidence from the longer term picture of insider transactions. Along with the high insider ownership, this analysis suggests that insiders are quite bullish about Starbucks. Looks promising! In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing Starbucks. Be aware that Starbucks is showing 4 warning signs in our investment analysis, and 2 of those are a bit concerning...

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

