Bullish Steppe Cement Ltd. (LON:STCM) insiders filled their treasuries with US$1.0m worth of stock over last year

In the last year, multiple insiders have substantially increased their holdings of Steppe Cement Ltd. (LON:STCM) stock, indicating that insiders' optimism about the company's prospects has increased.

While insider transactions are not the most important thing when it comes to long-term investing, we do think it is perfectly logical to keep tabs on what insiders are doing.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Steppe Cement

The insider David Crichton-Watt made the biggest insider purchase in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for UK£895k worth of shares at a price of UK£0.32 each. Even though the purchase was made at a significantly lower price than the recent price (UK£0.38), we still think insider buying is a positive. While it does suggest insiders consider the stock undervalued at lower prices, this transaction doesn't tell us much about what they think of current prices.

Steppe Cement insiders may have bought shares in the last year, but they didn't sell any. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

Insiders At Steppe Cement Have Bought Stock Recently

It's good to see that Steppe Cement insiders have made notable investments in the company's shares. insider David Crichton-Watt spent UK£895k on stock, and there wasn't any selling. This is a positive in our book as it implies some confidence.

Insider Ownership

Looking at the total insider shareholdings in a company can help to inform your view of whether they are well aligned with common shareholders. I reckon it's a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. Steppe Cement insiders own about UK£39m worth of shares (which is 48% of the company). I like to see this level of insider ownership, because it increases the chances that management are thinking about the best interests of shareholders.

So What Does This Data Suggest About Steppe Cement Insiders?

It is good to see the recent insider purchase. And the longer term insider transactions also give us confidence. Along with the high insider ownership, this analysis suggests that insiders are quite bullish about Steppe Cement. One for the watchlist, at least! While we like knowing what's going on with the insider's ownership and transactions, we make sure to also consider what risks are facing a stock before making any investment decision. While conducting our analysis, we found that Steppe Cement has 2 warning signs and it would be unwise to ignore them.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

