Bullish Service Stream Limited (ASX:SSM) insiders filled their treasuries with AU$2.3m worth of stock over last year

In the last year, multiple insiders have substantially increased their holdings of Service Stream Limited (ASX:SSM) stock, indicating that insiders' optimism about the company's prospects has increased.

Although we don't think shareholders should simply follow insider transactions, we do think it is perfectly logical to keep tabs on what insiders are doing.

Service Stream Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

The insider Thomas Coen made the biggest insider purchase in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for AU$1.2m worth of shares at a price of AU$0.90 each. So it's clear an insider wanted to buy, even at a higher price than the current share price (being AU$0.86). Their view may have changed since then, but at least it shows they felt optimistic at the time. In our view, the price an insider pays for shares is very important. As a general rule, we feel more positive about a stock if insiders have bought shares at above current prices, because that suggests they viewed the stock as good value, even at a higher price.

While Service Stream insiders bought shares during the last year, they didn't sell. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

Insiders at Service Stream Have Bought Stock Recently

Over the last quarter, Service Stream insiders have spent a meaningful amount on shares. Overall, three insiders shelled out AU$188k for shares in the company -- and none sold. That shows some optimism about the company's future.

Does Service Stream Boast High Insider Ownership?

Many investors like to check how much of a company is owned by insiders. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. Service Stream insiders own about AU$57m worth of shares. That equates to 11% of the company. We've certainly seen higher levels of insider ownership elsewhere, but these holdings are enough to suggest alignment between insiders and the other shareholders.

So What Do The Service Stream Insider Transactions Indicate?

It's certainly positive to see the recent insider purchases. And the longer term insider transactions also give us confidence. Given that insiders also own a fair bit of Service Stream we think they are probably pretty confident of a bright future. In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing Service Stream. At Simply Wall St, we've found that Service Stream has 2 warning signs (1 is a bit concerning!) that deserve your attention before going any further with your analysis.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

