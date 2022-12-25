Bullish Supermarket Income REIT plc (LON:SUPR) insiders filled their treasuries with UK£777k worth of stock over last year

Multiple insiders secured a larger position in Supermarket Income REIT plc (LON:SUPR) shares over the last 12 months. This is reassuring as this suggests that insiders have increased optimism about the company's prospects.

Although we don't think shareholders should simply follow insider transactions, we would consider it foolish to ignore insider transactions altogether.

Supermarket Income REIT Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

The Independent Non-Executive Chairman Andrew Hewson made the biggest insider purchase in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for UK£499k worth of shares at a price of UK£1.17 each. That means that even when the share price was higher than UK£1.02 (the recent price), an insider wanted to purchase shares. Their view may have changed since then, but at least it shows they felt optimistic at the time. We always take careful note of the price insiders pay when purchasing shares. It is generally more encouraging if they paid above the current price, as it suggests they saw value, even at higher levels.

While Supermarket Income REIT insiders bought shares during the last year, they didn't sell. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

Insiders At Supermarket Income REIT Have Bought Stock Recently

It's good to see that Supermarket Income REIT insiders have made notable investments in the company's shares. Not only was there no selling that we can see, but they collectively bought UK£208k worth of shares. This makes one think the business has some good points.

Insider Ownership Of Supermarket Income REIT

Many investors like to check how much of a company is owned by insiders. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. Our data indicates that Supermarket Income REIT insiders own about UK£5.4m worth of shares (which is 0.4% of the company). Overall, this level of ownership isn't that impressive, but it's certainly better than nothing!

So What Do The Supermarket Income REIT Insider Transactions Indicate?

It is good to see recent purchasing. And the longer term insider transactions also give us confidence. We would certainly prefer see higher levels of insider ownership but analysis of the insider transactions suggests that Supermarket Income REIT insiders are expecting a bright future. In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing Supermarket Income REIT. For example - Supermarket Income REIT has 3 warning signs we think you should be aware of.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

