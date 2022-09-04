Bullish TC Energy Corporation (TSE:TRP) investors are yet to receive a pay off on their CA$4.0m bet

Insiders who acquired CA$4.0m worth of TC Energy Corporation's (TSE:TRP) stock at an average price of CA$66.82 in the past 12 months may be dismayed by the recent 4.0% price decline. Insiders invest with the hopes of seeing their money grow in value over time. However, as a result of recent losses, their initial investment is now only worth CA$3.7m, which is not what they expected.

While we would never suggest that investors should base their decisions solely on what the directors of a company have been doing, we do think it is perfectly logical to keep tabs on what insiders are doing.

TC Energy Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

Notably, that recent purchase by Dheeraj Verma is the biggest insider purchase of TC Energy shares that we've seen in the last year. So it's clear an insider wanted to buy, even at a higher price than the current share price (being CA$63.11). While their view may have changed since the purchase was made, this does at least suggest they have had confidence in the company's future. To us, it's very important to consider the price insiders pay for shares. As a general rule, we feel more positive about a stock if insiders have bought shares at above current prices, because that suggests they viewed the stock as good value, even at a higher price.

Happily, we note that in the last year insiders paid CA$4.0m for 59.21k shares. But they sold 45.59k shares for CA$3.0m. In total, TC Energy insiders bought more than they sold over the last year. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

Insiders At TC Energy Have Bought Stock Recently

Over the last three months, we've seen significantly more insider buying, than insider selling, at TC Energy. In fact, seven insiders bought CA$1.8m worth of shares. But insiders only sold shares worth CA$80k. The buying outweighs the selling, which suggests that insiders may believe the company will do well in the future.

Insider Ownership Of TC Energy

Many investors like to check how much of a company is owned by insiders. I reckon it's a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. It appears that TC Energy insiders own 0.05% of the company, worth about CA$31m. We've certainly seen higher levels of insider ownership elsewhere, but these holdings are enough to suggest alignment between insiders and the other shareholders.

What Might The Insider Transactions At TC Energy Tell Us?

It's certainly positive to see the recent insider purchases. We also take confidence from the longer term picture of insider transactions. Given that insiders also own a fair bit of TC Energy we think they are probably pretty confident of a bright future. In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing TC Energy. Be aware that TC Energy is showing 3 warning signs in our investment analysis, and 2 of those are significant...

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

