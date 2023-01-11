Bullish Third Age Health Services Limited (NZSE:TAH) insiders filled their treasuries with NZ$2.3m worth of stock over last year

Quite a few insiders have dramatically grown their holdings in Third Age Health Services Limited (NZSE:TAH) over the past 12 months. An insider's optimism about the company's prospects is a positive sign.

Although we don't think shareholders should simply follow insider transactions, we would consider it foolish to ignore insider transactions altogether.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Third Age Health Services

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider purchase was by insider Timothy Livingstone for NZ$2.3m worth of shares, at about NZ$2.75 per share. That means that an insider was happy to buy shares at above the current price of NZ$1.65. Their view may have changed since then, but at least it shows they felt optimistic at the time. To us, it's very important to consider the price insiders pay for shares. Generally speaking, it catches our eye when insiders have purchased shares at above current prices, as it suggests they believed the shares were worth buying, even at a higher price.

In the last twelve months insiders purchased 856.16k shares for NZ$2.3m. But insiders sold 82.66k shares worth NZ$172k. Overall, Third Age Health Services insiders were net buyers during the last year. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

Third Age Health Services Insiders Are Selling The Stock

Over the last three months, we've seen a bit of insider selling at Third Age Health Services. The selling netted NZ$82k for insiders. But they spent NZ$50k on buying, too. While it's not great to see insider selling, the net amount sold isn't enough for us to want to read anything into it.

Insider Ownership Of Third Age Health Services

Many investors like to check how much of a company is owned by insiders. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. Third Age Health Services insiders own about NZ$15m worth of shares (which is 89% of the company). I like to see this level of insider ownership, because it increases the chances that management are thinking about the best interests of shareholders.

So What Do The Third Age Health Services Insider Transactions Indicate?

Insider selling has just outweighed insider buying in the last three months. But the net divestment is not enough to concern us at all. On a brighter note, the transactions over the last year are encouraging. It would be great to see more insider buying, but overall it seems like Third Age Health Services insiders are reasonably well aligned (owning significant chunk of the company's shares) and optimistic for the future. In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing Third Age Health Services. Every company has risks, and we've spotted 4 warning signs for Third Age Health Services you should know about.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

