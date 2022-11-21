Bullish Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC) investors are yet to receive a pay off on their US$2.2m bet

The recent price decline of 3.4% in Truist Financial Corporation's (NYSE:TFC) stock may have disappointed insiders who bought US$2.2m worth of shares at an average price of US$54.63 in the past 12 months. Insiders purchase with the hope of seeing their investments increase in value over time. However, due to recent losses, their initial investment is now only worth US$1.8m, which is not great.

Although we don't think shareholders should simply follow insider transactions, logic dictates you should pay some attention to whether insiders are buying or selling shares.

Truist Financial Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider purchase was by insider Steven Voorhees for US$996k worth of shares, at about US$49.82 per share. That means that even when the share price was higher than US$45.66 (the recent price), an insider wanted to purchase shares. It's very possible they regret the purchase, but it's more likely they are bullish about the company. We always take careful note of the price insiders pay when purchasing shares. As a general rule, we feel more positive about a stock if insiders have bought shares at above current prices, because that suggests they viewed the stock as good value, even at a higher price.

Happily, we note that in the last year insiders paid US$2.2m for 40.13k shares. On the other hand they divested 3.78k shares, for US$255k. In the last twelve months there was more buying than selling by Truist Financial insiders. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

Does Truist Financial Boast High Insider Ownership?

For a common shareholder, it is worth checking how many shares are held by company insiders. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. Truist Financial insiders own about US$188m worth of shares (which is 0.3% of the company). This kind of significant ownership by insiders does generally increase the chance that the company is run in the interest of all shareholders.

So What Does This Data Suggest About Truist Financial Insiders?

The fact that there have been no Truist Financial insider transactions recently certainly doesn't bother us. However, our analysis of transactions over the last year is heartening. Judging from their transactions, and high insider ownership, Truist Financial insiders feel good about the company's future. Of course, the future is what matters most. So if you are interested in Truist Financial, you should check out this free report on analyst forecasts for the company.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

