Bullish Venus Concept Inc. (NASDAQ:VERO) insiders filled their treasuries with US$516k worth of stock over last year

It is usually uneventful when a single insider buys stock. However, When quite a few insiders buy shares, as it happened in Venus Concept Inc.'s (NASDAQ:VERO) case, it's fantastic news for shareholders.

Although we don't think shareholders should simply follow insider transactions, we would consider it foolish to ignore insider transactions altogether.

Venus Concept Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider purchase was by CEO & Director Rajiv Kanishka De Silva for US$250k worth of shares, at about US$0.20 per share. We do like to see buying, but this purchase was made at well below the current price of US$0.25. Because the shares were purchased at a lower price, this particular buy doesn't tell us much about how insiders feel about the current share price.

In the last twelve months Venus Concept insiders were buying shares, but not selling. They paid about US$0.25 on average. Although they bought at below the recent share price, it is good to see that insiders are willing to invest in the company. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

Insiders At Venus Concept Have Bought Stock Recently

We saw some Venus Concept insider buying shares in the last three months. Executive VP Ross Portaro shelled out US$13k for shares in that time. It's good to see the insider buying, as well as the lack of recent sellers. But the amount invested in the last three months isn't enough for us too put much weight on it, as a single factor.

Insider Ownership Of Venus Concept

For a common shareholder, it is worth checking how many shares are held by company insiders. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. Based on our data, Venus Concept insiders have about 4.5% of the stock, worth approximately US$833k. We consider this fairly low insider ownership.

So What Does This Data Suggest About Venus Concept Insiders?

We note a that there has been a bit of insider buying recently (but no selling). The net investment is not enough to encourage us much. But insiders have shown more of an appetite for the stock, over the last year. While we have no worries about the insider transactions, we'd be more comfortable if they owned more Venus Concept stock. So while it's helpful to know what insiders are doing in terms of buying or selling, it's also helpful to know the risks that a particular company is facing. To help with this, we've discovered 4 warning signs (1 is potentially serious!) that you ought to be aware of before buying any shares in Venus Concept.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

