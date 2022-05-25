Bullish view on Canada's TSX tempered as analysts fret about growth - Reuters poll

Businessmen pass the Toronto Stock Exchange sing in Toronto
Fergal Smith
·2 min read

By Fergal Smith

TORONTO (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index is expected to advance less than previously thought this year as economic growth slows and central banks raise interest rates, a Reuters poll found.

The median prediction of 26 portfolio managers and strategists was for the S&P/TSX Composite index to rise 4.4% to 21,183 by the end of 2022, compared with a forecast of 22,175 in the previous poll in February.

It was then expected to move up to 22,000 by the end of 2023 but fall short of the record closing high of 22,087.22 that it reached on March 29.

"There's been a major adjustment in the markets as we have transitioned from rapid growth and excess liquidity last year, to slowing growth and monetary tightening this year," said Angelo Kourkafas, investment strategist at Edward Jones in St. Louis, Missouri.

"The latter is not a good combination for equities."

Money markets expect the Bank of Canada to raise interest rates by half a percentage point at a policy announcement next week. That would be the second straight half-point move by the central bank, which usually raises rates in quarter-percentage-point increments.

However, the TSX's 4.4% decline since the beginning of the year is much less than some other major benchmarks, including the Standard & Poor's 500.

Heavy weighting in sectors that benefit from higher commodity prices has helped. Combined, the energy and materials groups account for 28% of the Toronto market's valuation.

But, as inflation shows signs of peaking, some investors expect the period of outperformance for commodity-linked stocks to be nearing an end.

"As we move into next year and global growth becomes a larger concern, we expect weakness in commodities to turn the TSX into a relative underperformer versus global markets," said Chhad Aul, chief investment officer and head of multi-asset solutions at SLGI Asset Management Inc.

Most investors that answered a set of separate questions expected volatility in the Toronto market to decrease over the coming three months. Still, headwinds are likely to linger.

"We expect interest rate hikes to have a significant effect on the Canadian housing market in the second half of 2022 and in 2023," said Lorenzo Tessier Moreau, senior economist at Desjardins.

"Higher interest rates are generally favourable to earnings in the banking sector, but increased risk levels associated with the housing market could partially offset those gains."

Data for April showed Canada's average home price had fallen 6.3% from the previous month while sales dropped 12.6%.

"We think that central banks are in a difficult position and likely there is a potential for a recession in 2023," said Ben Jang, a portfolio manager at Nicola Wealth.

(Other stories from the Reuters global stock markets poll package:)

(Reporting by Fergal Smith; Additional polling by Milounee Purohit and Vijayalakshmi Srinivasan; Editing by Bradley Perrett)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Nvidia stock in focus ahead of earnings

    Yahoo Finance's Dave Briggs discusses what to expect from Nvidia earnings.

  • Warren Buffett Just Bought 8 New Stocks: Here's the Best of the Bunch

    Warren Buffett once famously said, "Be fearful when others are greedy and be greedy when others are fearful." While many investors are afraid with the stock market plunging, Buffett has been greedily scooping up shares of companies that he likes.

  • Billionaire Steven Cohen Bets Big on These 2 High-Yield Dividend Stocks

    The markets these days are flashing warning signs for investors. High inflation and slowing GDP growth threaten a return to the stagflation of the late 70s, while China’s strict anti-COVID lockdowns and the Russia-Ukraine war are working together to keep supplies of oil, food, and manufactured goods short, supply chains tangled – and prices high. In short, it’s an investment environment that cries out for defensive plays. Dividend stocks are clear choice for investors looking to buy in. Their ap

  • Down More Than 30%: Insiders Call a Bottom in These 3 Stocks

    Despite brief periods of respite, the markets have mostly trended south in 2022, with the NASDAQ’s 28% year-to-date loss the most acute of all the main indexes. So, where to look for the next investing opportunity in such a difficult environment? One way is to follow in the footsteps of the corporate insiders. If those in the know are picking up shares of the companies they manage, it indicates they believe they might be undervalued and poised to push higher. To keep the field level, the Federal

  • 1 Stock-Split Stock You Can Buy and Hold for Decades

    Stock splits can be kind of like nitro. When a highly priced stock splits into multiple lower-priced shares, retail investors sometimes buy heavily. Actually, there are two stocks with upcoming stock splits to buy and hold.

  • Inflation may be a lot lower than anyone thinks — even the Fed

    U.S. inflation in April plunged to an annualized rate of 4.1% — less than half of where it stood in the prior month. If you focus on the monthly rate of change, as shown in the chart below, then it becomes readily apparent how much inflation dropped from March to April. The CPI’s 12-month rate of change is inflated by big jumps in June and October of 2021 and March of this year.

  • Billionaire George Soros just loaded up on these two beaten-down growth stocks

    This super investor is going against the herd. Maybe you should, too.

  • ‘Real wealth destruction’: This Deutsche Bank chart shows what could happen to assets in a repeat of the stagflationary 1970s.

    While history never exactly repeats, Deutsche Bank strategists were aiming to offer a framework to clients on how to think about the next few years if inflation stays high even after a Fed-induced recession. “The short answer is that for traditional financial assets like bonds and equities you would expect real wealth destruction rather than the massive real wealth creation seen over the last four decades,” the bank’s strategists Jim Reid and Henry Allen, told clients in a note on Tuesday. “However, gold and silver haven’t made much progress over the last two years so if the playbook follows the 1970s they are the standout cheap asset from this starting point,” said the strategists.

  • Why Boeing Shares Are Falling Today

    Boeing (NYSE: BA) just can't seem to steer clear of turbulence, and investors along for the ride are likely feeling airsick. Boeing hasn't given investors much to get excited about over the past few years. The company was already under pressure when the pandemic hit due to issues with its 737 MAX, a plane that was grounded for 18 months following a pair of fatal crashes.

  • Economist David Rosenberg predicts the S&P 500 will crash a further 17%, and says we're currently 'reliving the summer of 2008'

    "The past two years represented a fake bull market built on sand, not concrete," the founder of Rosenberg Research said in an op-ed on Monday.

  • Is a Surprise Coming for NVIDIA (NVDA) This Earnings Season?

    NVIDIA (NVDA) is seeing favorable earnings estimate revision activity and has a positive Zacks Earnings ESP heading into earnings season.

  • Mega-SPAC Mints a $21 Billion Fortune That Collapses in Minutes

    (Bloomberg) -- If the SPAC craze is over, it’s going out with a bang by making a Miami lawyer who has owned speedboats named “Class Action” and “Power of Attorney” one of the richest people in the US -- if only briefly.Most Read from BloombergPlot to Kill George W. Bush in Revenge for Iraq War Was Foiled, FBI SaysStocks Finish Off Session Lows While Bonds Climb: Markets WrapTexas Shooter Kills 18 Elementary School Children, One TeacherSocial Media Stocks Sink to Erase $135 Billion on Snap Warnin

  • This Is One of the Best Passive Income Buying Opportunities in Over 20 Years

    An ETF double the size of Cathie Wood's ARK Innovation ETF just lost around $1.5 billion in a matter of two days.

  • Vietnam EV maker VinFast to shift legal HQ to Singapore ahead of first exports

    Vietnam's VinFast is shifting its legal and financial headquarters to Singapore as the fledgling electric vehicle (EV) maker readies for a potential public listing and the first production run of cars for U.S. and European markets, its chief executive told Reuters. The three-year-old unit of conglomerate Vingroup JSC will start building its VF8 sport utility vehicle (SUV) next week, its own EV batteries in August, and a $4 billion U.S. factory by summer-end, Le Thi Thu Thuy said in an interview. VinFast has filed for an initial public offering (IPO) in the United States through a Singapore-based holding company - though market conditions might push the deal into 2023, Vingroup Chairman Pham Nhat Vuong said earlier this month.

  • 6 Tech Stocks To Buy Today According To Billionaire David Tepper

    In this article, we discuss the 6 tech stocks to buy today according to billionaire David Tepper. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of Tepper’s investment philosophy, hedge fund returns, and history, go directly to 3 Tech Stocks To Buy Today According To Billionaire David Tepper. Legendary investor, philanthropist, and co-founder of the […]

  • 3 Stock Splits That Investors Should Keep On Their Radars

    All three companies aim to boost liquidity and lower the price tags of their shares, a positive move that investors of all three companies can look forward to in all the gloom and doom that has been 2022.

  • Twitter Stock Slides On Snap Warning, Giving Elon Musk Another Reason To Walk Away From $44 Billion Takeover

    "Snap disaster likely pushes Musk one step closer to the door or lower deal price in eyes of Street," said Wedbush analyst Dan Ives.

  • These 2 Oversold Stocks Are Poised for a Rebound, Say Analysts

    The last few months, with the exception of some short bullish trading runs, have been brutal for the stock market. The NASDAQ has already entered bear-market territory, with a loss of ~26% so far this year, and the S&P 500 is near the edge, with a year-to-date loss of ~17%. But investors should remember: even in a bear market, there are going to be opportunities for the risk-friendly. This leads us to the oversold stocks, and their potential to rebound to investors’ benefit. Oversold stocks are

  • Charlie Munger's Daily Journal spent $118 million on stocks in 6 months — and took out $43 million of margin debt to help fund the purchases

    Warren Buffett's 98-year-old partner appears to have cashed in some BYD shares, and sold half his Alibaba stake at a loss, to finance the investments.

  • Should I sell all my stocks and buy back in when the market is lower? Expert Michael Farr says that market timing is 'nonsense' — focus on this instead

    It's all about time in the market. Not timing the market.