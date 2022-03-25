Bullish Westpac Banking Corporation (ASX:WBC) insiders filled their treasuries with AU$731k worth of stock over last year

When a single insider purchases stock, it is typically not a major deal. However, when multiple insiders purchase stock, like in Westpac Banking Corporation's (ASX:WBC) instance, it's good news for shareholders.

While we would never suggest that investors should base their decisions solely on what the directors of a company have been doing, we do think it is perfectly logical to keep tabs on what insiders are doing.

Westpac Banking Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

The Independent Non-Executive Director, Margaret Seale, made the biggest insider sale in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for AU$321k worth of shares at a price of AU$25.67 each. So what is clear is that an insider saw fit to sell at around the current price of AU$23.89. While insider selling is a negative, to us, it is more negative if the shares are sold at a lower price. In this case, the big sale took place at around the current price, so it's not too bad (but it's still not a positive). The only individual insider seller over the last year was Margaret Seale.

In the last twelve months insiders purchased 31.77k shares for AU$731k. But they sold 12.52k shares for AU$321k. In total, Westpac Banking insiders bought more than they sold over the last year. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

Insider Ownership

Many investors like to check how much of a company is owned by insiders. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. Westpac Banking insiders own about AU$23m worth of shares. That equates to 0.03% of the company. This level of insider ownership is good but just short of being particularly stand-out. It certainly does suggest a reasonable degree of alignment.

So What Do The Westpac Banking Insider Transactions Indicate?

There haven't been any insider transactions in the last three months -- that doesn't mean much. On a brighter note, the transactions over the last year are encouraging. Insiders own shares in Westpac Banking and we see no evidence to suggest they are worried about the future. So while it's helpful to know what insiders are doing in terms of buying or selling, it's also helpful to know the risks that a particular company is facing. You'd be interested to know, that we found 1 warning sign for Westpac Banking and we suggest you have a look.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

