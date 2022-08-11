Bullish Wotso Property (ASX:WOT) insiders filled their treasuries with AU$3.8m worth of stock over last year

In the last year, multiple insiders have substantially increased their holdings of Wotso Property (ASX:WOT) stock, indicating that insiders' optimism about the company's prospects has increased.

While we would never suggest that investors should base their decisions solely on what the directors of a company have been doing, we would consider it foolish to ignore insider transactions altogether.

Wotso Property Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

The insider J. R. Tresidder made the biggest insider purchase in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for AU$1.8m worth of shares at a price of AU$1.32 each. That implies that an insider found the current price of AU$1.38 per share to be enticing. That means they have been optimistic about the company in the past, though they may have changed their mind. While we always like to see insider buying, it's less meaningful if the purchases were made at much lower prices, as the opportunity they saw may have passed. Happily, the Wotso Property insiders decided to buy shares at close to current prices. We note that J. R. Tresidder was both the biggest buyer and the biggest seller.

Happily, we note that in the last year insiders paid AU$3.8m for 2.86m shares. But insiders sold 227.50k shares worth AU$307k. Overall, Wotso Property insiders were net buyers during the last year. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

Insiders At Wotso Property Have Bought Stock Recently

It's good to see that Wotso Property insiders have made notable investments in the company's shares. In total, insiders bought AU$3.5m worth of shares in that time, and we didn't record any sales whatsoever. This makes one think the business has some good points.

Insider Ownership

Another way to test the alignment between the leaders of a company and other shareholders is to look at how many shares they own. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. It appears that Wotso Property insiders own 25% of the company, worth about AU$57m. While this is a strong but not outstanding level of insider ownership, it's enough to indicate some alignment between management and smaller shareholders.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Wotso Property Tell Us?

It is good to see recent purchasing. And the longer term insider transactions also give us confidence. Given that insiders also own a fair bit of Wotso Property we think they are probably pretty confident of a bright future. While we like knowing what's going on with the insider's ownership and transactions, we make sure to also consider what risks are facing a stock before making any investment decision. When we did our research, we found 4 warning signs for Wotso Property (2 are a bit concerning!) that we believe deserve your full attention.

