Bullitt County judge sets $2 million bond for mother charged in killing of 2 children

Evidence was collected at a home at 213 Bentwood Drive where two children were killed on Wednesday, November 8, 2023

A Shepherdsville woman accused of killing her two children made her first court appearance Thursday morning, with a judge setting a $2 million cash bond.

Deputies responded to the home of 32-year-old Tiffanie Lucas Wednesday at 11:07 a.m. after receiving a report of gunshots.

Inside a bedroom in the home in the 200 block of Bentwood Drive they found the children, ages 6 and 9, suffering from gunshot wounds. They were taken to Norton's Children's Hospital and later died.

Lucas' arrest citation states a witness at the scene identified Lucas as the shooter and that a gun was found inside the room the children were in.

The names of the children have not been released.

Lucas' next court hearing will be Nov. 14.

Bullitt County Sheriff Walt Sholar asked that anyone with information about Lucas or her associates contact his office by calling its E911 dispatch center at 502-543-7074 or their crime tip line 502-543-1262, or by emailing crimetip@bcky.org.

This article originally appeared on Louisville Courier Journal: $2M bond set for Shepherdsville mother charged in killing of 2 kids