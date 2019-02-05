Bulls are Back: Dow Surges to Two-Month High as Earnings Season Keeps on Giving

Led by the Dow Jones Industrial Average, the U.S. stock market traded sharply higher on Tuesday after a fresh batch of earnings surprised to the upside, underscoring another solid quarter for corporate America.

DOW RECORDS STRONG GAINS

All of Wall Street’s major indexes booked solid gains through the morning session, mirroring a strong pre-market for U.S. stock futures. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 174 points, or 0.7%, to 25,413.73. The blue-chip index is on track for its highest settlement in two months. DowDuPont (DWDP), Intel Corp (INTC), and Apple Inc. (AAPL) were the Dow’s best performers, gaining at least 2% each.

The large-cap S&P 500 Index rose 0.5% to 2,737.70. Shares of Estee Lauder Companies Inc. (EL) and Ralph Lauren Corp (RL) led the broad index higher after reporting upbeat earnings for the December quarter. At the time of writing, both companies were up double-digits. The S&P 500’s consumer discretionary index rose 1%.

