Are the Bulls Right About JD.com's Upside Potential?

2018 was a terrible year for JD.com (NASDAQ: JD), the second largest e-commerce company in China. Its stock was cut in half as its revenue growth decelerated, its profits plunged, and CEO Richard Liu was arrested on a rape allegation. Concerns about escalating trade tensions, the slowing Chinese economy, and the marketwide sell-off exacerbated the pain.

However, a few of those headwinds recently dissipated. The charges against Liu were dropped, JD restructured its businesses to prioritize the growth of JD Mall and its Services revenues, it announced a $1 billion buyback, and there were flickers of hope for a trade deal between the U.S. and China. Wall Street also refused to give up on the stock -- of the 40 analysts who cover JD, none of them have issued a "sell" rating yet; 14 of those firms still rate it a "buy."

One of those firms is Goldman Sachs. Goldman analyst Ronald Keung recently reiterated his bullish stance on JD, declaring that its restructuring and an improved user experience could boost its active customers over 360 million this year -- up from 305.6 million last quarter. Keung also claims that JD experienced significant growth in monthly active users in November (during Singles Day), and that it could generate about 20% sales growth in both the fourth and first quarters -- which would roughly match analyst expectations.

Keung maintained a price target of $41 on JD -- which is significantly higher than the average price target of $28 and would mark a near-90% gain from its current price. Investors should always take analysts' ratings with a grain of salt, but are the bulls right about JD's upside potential?

Reviewing JD's biggest problems

JD's growth in gross merchandise volume (GMV), active customers, and revenue all clearly decelerated over the past year.

Metric Q4 2017 Q1 2018 Q2 2018 Q3 2018 GMV* 33.1% 30.4% 30.5% 30.5% Active customers 29.1% 27.6% 21.5% 14.6% Revenue* 38.7% 33.1% 31.2% 25.1%

Data source: JD quarterly reports. Year-over-year growth. *RMB terms.

During the third quarter, JD blamed those declines on slower sales of "large ticket" electronics and home appliances, which was partly offset by stronger demand for other general merchandise.

However, the bears will likely note that Alibaba's (NYSE: BABA) core commerce revenue rose 56% annually last quarter, compared to 61% growth in the first quarter. Alibaba also reached 601 million active buyers during the quarter -- giving it nearly double the e-commerce presence of JD.

JD's margins also contracted. Its non-GAAP gross margin fell 10 basis points annually to 15.2% as its operating margin dropped 120 basis points to 0.6%. That was caused by a 27% jump in its operating expenses -- which was led by a 96% increase in its Technology and Content costs. Those expenses are spent on improving JD's automated warehouses, its drone deliveries, logistics services, and the user experiences on its website and app.