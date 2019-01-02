Are These Bulls Right About Philip Morris International?

Shares of Philip Morris International (NYSE: PM) slid nearly 40% in 2018, as investors fretted over declining smoking rates, competition from British American Tobacco's (NYSE: BTI) takeover of Reynolds American, currency headwinds, and higher interest rates making its dividend less attractive. The broader sell-off across the markets exacerbated that pain.

However, two analysts recently issued extremely bullish forecasts for the tobacco giant. In November, Wells Fargo analyst Bonnie Herzog reiterated her $100 price target for PMI, stating that it had "reached an inflection point" on positive trends in its cigarette and IQOS businesses. Herzog recommended PMI as a core holding for investors in 2019.

Philip Morris' IQOS devices on a flat surface. More

Image source: PMI.

In December, Piper Jaffray analyst Michael Lavery, who has a price target of $110 on PMI, pointed out that PMI's "cigarette business remains strong, with pricing power still intact." According to Lavery, PMI's sell-off was "overdone," that the company was still generating robust earnings and free cash flow growth, and that IQOS had "proven traction with consumers."

As of this writing, only one analyst rates PMI as a "sell," while most are telling investors to buy or hold the stock. Investors should always take analysts' ratings with a grain of salt, but could PMI really rebound more than 50% in 2019? Let's take a closer look at its business to find out.

Understanding PMI's strategy

Altria (NYSE: MO) spun off PMI a decade ago to handle the company's overseas businesses. That move enabled PMI to pursue aggressive growth in countries with higher smoking rates, while allowing Altria to streamline its domestic business, focus on cutting costs, and handle lawsuits in the U.S. However, the split also left PMI exposed to volatile currency exchange rates and economic challenges in certain markets.

Despite those challenges, PMI is generating stronger growth than Altria, and it's immune from the Food and Drug Administration's tighter anti-smoking regulations in the U.S. market. During the first nine months of fiscal 2018, PMI's retail market share rose 30 basis points to 38.4% as its total (cigarette and heated tobacco) shipments increased 0.3% (after excluding the impact of trade inventory movements) to 579.3 billion.

PMI's traditional cigarette shipments fell 2.7% annually to 550.1 billion, but that decline was fully offset by its growth in heated-tobacco (IQOS and HeatStick) shipments, which surged 42% to 29.2 billion units. PMI bulls believe that robust demand for its IQOS devices, which heat-branded tobacco HeatSticks instead of burning them, will stabilize PMI's business. PMI sells these devices on a razor-and-blades model -- it sells the IQOS unit at a low margin to lock in sales of the higher-margin HeatSticks.