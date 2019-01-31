Bulls vs. Bears: Who's Right About Grubhub’s Future?

Shares of Grubhub (NYSE: GRUB) sank about 40% over the past 12 months, mainly due to concerns about tougher competitors, rising expenses, and unsustainable valuations. The marketwide sell-off that torpedoed many high-flying growth stocks exacerbated that pain.

However, most analysts who cover Grubhub remain either bullish or neutral on the stock. 15 analysts still rate it as a "buy", one rates it as "overweight", 12 rate it as a "hold", and only one rates it as a "sell". The average price target is still at $115, which represents a near-50% gain from current levels.

Investors should always be skeptical of analysts' ratings and do their homework. However, Grubhub clearly remains a battleground stock for the bulls and bears, with compelling arguments on both sides.

What the bulls believe

Grubhub is the biggest food delivery service provider in the US. It expanded over the years by merging with Seamless and acquiring smaller rivals, including MenuPages, Allmenus, DiningIn, Delivered Dish, LAbite, Yelp's Eat24, and Tapingo. It also secured delivery deals with fast food giants like Yum Brands.

That expansion enabled Grubhub to control about 34% of the US food deliveries market last year according to Edison Trends. Uber Eats ranked second with a 28% share, followed by DoorDash at 18%, Postmates at 12%, and a 4% share for Square's (NYSE: SQ) Caviar. The bulls will also note that Grubhub's growth (buoyed by acquisitions) accelerated significantly over the past year.

Q3 2017 Q4 2017 Q1 2018 Q2 2018 Q3 2018 Daily Average Grubs 14% 34% 35% 35% 37% Gross Food Sales 18% 39% 39% 39% 40% Active Diners 28% 77% 72% 70% 67% Revenue 32% 49% 49% 51% 52%

Year-over-year growth. Source: GrubHub quarterly reports.

The bulls believe that Grubhub can grow in two main ways. First, it can lock in restaurants and expand its digital ecosystem by integrating additional services, like LevelUp's payment and loyalty services, into its all-in-one Grubhub for Restaurants platform. That move, which mirrors Square's introduction of Square for Restaurants last year, would boost its average revenue per restaurant, give it a fresh stream of services revenue, and widen its moat.

Second, the bulls believe that Grubhub can leverage its first mover's advantage and brand recognition to tether more restaurants to its platform. Credit Suisse analyst Stephen Ju recently noted that Grubhub only has a "meaningful presence" in six of the top 20 restaurant chains in the US, which gives it plenty of room for growth.

