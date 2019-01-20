Bulls vs. Bears: Who’s Right About Snap’s Future?

Snapchat maker Snap (NYSE: SNAP), which lost nearly 60% of its value over the past 12 months, recently received two rare upgrades from analysts.

Cowen analyst John Blackledge upgraded Snap from Underperform to Outperform with a $6 price target, claiming that an ad buyer survey showed improved spending trends under the company's auction-based system. Blackledge expects Snap's daily active users (DAUs) to rise 5% between 2019 and 2024, and for its advertising growth to boost its revenues and margins.

Citi analyst Mark May upgraded Snap from Sell to Neutral and raised his price target from $6 to $7, noting that its average ad revenue per user accelerated in the third quarter. May also stated that a growing number of advertisers were "optimistic" about Snapchat's ads, and that a new version of the app for Android could stabilize its growth and improve its profitability.

Snap's stock rallied on those upgrades, but quickly gave up those gains when CFO Tim Stone abruptly resigned, marking the company's second CFO exit in eight months. Stone is the 20th major executive or leader to leave Snap since its IPO less than two years ago, and it leaves the company with just two of its original executives -- CEO Evan Spiegel and CTO Bobby Murphy.

This flurry of good and bad news makes it tough for investors to see if Snap can ever recover. Let's examine the bullish and bearish arguments to see if the rewards outweigh the risks.

What the bears believe

The bears argue that Facebook's (NASDAQ: FB) Instagram, which cloned most of Snapchat's trademark features, will render the platform obsolete. Instagram Stories surpassed 400 million DAUs last June, giving it more than double the daily audience of Snapchat.

Snap's DAUs rose 5% annually to 186 million last quarter, but its DAUs fell on a sequential basis for the second straight quarter, indicating that its growth had peaked:

DAU growth Q3 2017 Q4 2017 Q1 2018 Q2 2018 Q3 2018 Sequential 3% 5% 2% (2%) (1%) Annual 17% 18% 15% 8% 5%

Source: Snap quarterly reports.

Snap's revenue rose 43% annually to $298 million during the third quarter, but that marked its slowest growth rate since its IPO. It expects that slowdown to continue with 24%-33% growth in the fourth quarter.

Snap's net loss narrowed from $443 million to $325 million, and its adjusted EBITDA loss narrowed from $179 million to $138 million. Those improvements were encouraging, but it still reported a negative free cash flow of $159 million with just over $350 million in cash and equivalents.

Meanwhile, Snap's turnaround strategies -- which include selling more Spectacles, introducing new AR lenses and apps, launching new original streaming videos, and testing out a new visual shopping partnership with Amazon -- seem unfocused. Its app redesign last year also alienated many of its core users. Snap's ongoing brain drain arguably makes it tough to fix all those issues.