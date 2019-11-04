From 'bullying' to 'go big or go home': 5 takeaways from Trump impeachment inquiry transcripts

WASHINGTON – House committees leading the impeachment inquiry of President Donald Trump released transcripts Monday from closed-door depositions with Marie Yovanovitch, the former U.S. ambassador to Ukraine, and Michael McKinley, a former senior State Department adviser.

Here are some highlights of the transcripts:

McKinley describes "bullying" at State

Michael McKinley, a former senior adviser to Secretary of State Mike Pompeo who quit abruptly before he testified, told lawmakers that a colleague felt the State Department was using "bullying tactics" to try to prevent him from cooperating with Congress.

Pompeo had accused Congress of harassing officials for testimony for the inquiry that the administration considers illegitimate. But McKinley confirmed to lawmakers he spoke to George Kent, the deputy assistant secretary in the bureau of European and Eurasian affairs, who felt he was being bullied by the State Department – not Congress – according to McKinley's testimony.

Kent told McKinley he thought a State Department lawyer "was trying to shut him up," according to the transcript, and subsequently wrote a memo detailing allegations of bullying as well as his concerns over the accuracy of Pompeo's letter to Congress.

"He definitely characterized it as bullying tactics," McKinley said of Kent. "It includes allegations of intimidation and bullying and questions accuracy – I don't know whether I used the word – and raises questions about whether there are lies in statements, you know."

McKinley said he then forwarded the memo to the under secretary for political affairs, the department's acting legal adviser, as well as the deputy secretary, but "didn't get any answer from anybody." The State Department has rejected congressional requests to hand over documents pertaining the impeachment inquiry, including Kent’s memo.

Yovanovitch told: 'Go big or go home'

Marie Yovanovitch, who was recalled this year as U.S. ambassador to Ukraine after criticism in conservative media, said that Gordon Sondland, the U.S. ambassador to the European Union, suggested she support Trump on Twitter.

“He said, you know, you need to go big or go home,” Yovanovitch said. “You need to, you know tweet out there that you support the president and that all these are lies and everything else.”

Yovanovitch decided not to heed Sondland’s advice.

“It was advice that I did not see how I could implement in my role as an ambassador and as a foreign service officer,” she said.

Yovanovitch said Sondland may not have used the words “support President Trump” in urging the tweet, but his meaning was clear.

“’You know the president. WeIl, maybe you don't know him personally, but you know, you know, the sorts of things that he likes,’” Yovanovitch quoted Sondland as telling him. “You know, go out there battling aggressively and, you know, praise him or support him.”

Trump drove ambassador’s ouster

Marie Yovanovitch testified that upon returning to Washington, she learned that the person driving her recall as U.S. ambassador to Ukraine was none other than President Donald Trump.

In a meeting at the State Department, her boss, Assistant Secretary Philip Reeker, told her that she would have to leave her post as soon as possible and that Trump had been wanting her to leave as far back as last summer.