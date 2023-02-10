Bullying lawsuit against Bridgewater-Raritan school district tossed again

BRIDGEWATER – A state appellate court has agreed with a lower court decision dismissing a lawsuit brought against the Bridgewater-Raritan Regional School District claiming that a middle school student was subjected to bullying, disability discrimination and a hostile educational environment.

According to the 2019 lawsuit filed by her parents in state Superior Court, the student, who is not identified because of her age and suffers from generalized anxiety disorder and depression, was allegedly harassed and bullied by a guidance counselor in the first several months of her seventh-grade year at Bridgewater-Raritan Middle School. The suit claimed that the school district, the school board and four staff members were liable for violations of the New Jersey Law Against Discrimination and the Anti-Bullying Bill of Rights Act.

But in March 2021, Superior Court Judge Robert Wilson dismissed the lawsuit, ruling that it failed to meet all three prongs that a previous court ruling said are necessary to show disability discrimination and hostile educational environment under the state's Law Against Discrimination.

Wilson ruled that "no reasonable jury" could find that the school district "failed to accommodate any disability of the student" after her psychiatric hospitalization.

Wilson also denied a motion brought by the parents to reconsider his decision.

The state appellate court on Wednesday agreed with Wilson, saying the record "fully supported" the judge's decision.

According to the lawsuit, the student had enrolled at the middle school in September 2017 after moving to the township. At the start of the school year, a parent met with a guidance counselor to discuss the student's anxieties and fears.

But the counselor, according to the lawsuit, "incredibly” laughed at the parent and allegedly said, "I have never heard of anything so ridiculous before, having anxiety and a fear of heat/fainting."

After a stressful first day of the school, the student committed acts of self-harm and was admitted to Carrier Clinic in Montgomery for a week, the lawsuit said.

When the student returned to school, the student's parents met with school officials to discuss Carrier Clinic's discharge plan for the student that included a modified schedule.

But, the suit alleged, another guidance counselor began "harassing" the student about the schedule. The student's mental health therapist became “greatly concerned" about the second counselor, who continued to "harass, intimidate and otherwise subject (the student) to various forms of hostile treatment."

On one occasion, the lawsuit alleged, the counselor told the student, “Your life is and will continue to be miserable because you have no friends" and "I believe you do not have anxiety, but it is a learned behavior."

The student "felt unsafe and feared returning" to school because the first few months of the school year "had taken a toll," the lawsuit said.

When a parent met with an administrator in the middle of the school year, the administrator told the parent that the student had "made everything up" about the guidance counselor and that the counselor's alleged actions had never occurred, according to the lawsuit. However, the administrator agreed to an investigation of the complaint.

Three months later, the parent received an email from the district with the news that a formal school Harassment, Intimidation and Bullying (HIB) investigation had found that no bullying or discrimination had occurred, the lawsuit said.

The lawsuit charged that the school district failed to protect the student from "continual mocking" and allowed a staffer to "taunt and intimidate" the student.

