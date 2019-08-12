Is Bulten AB (publ) (STO:BULTEN) Struggling With Its 7.3% Return On Capital Employed?

Today we'll evaluate Bulten AB (publ) (STO:BULTEN) to determine whether it could have potential as an investment idea. To be precise, we'll consider its Return On Capital Employed (ROCE), as that will inform our view of the quality of the business.

First of all, we'll work out how to calculate ROCE. Next, we'll compare it to others in its industry. Then we'll determine how its current liabilities are affecting its ROCE.

What is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

ROCE is a measure of a company's yearly pre-tax profit (its return), relative to the capital employed in the business. In general, businesses with a higher ROCE are usually better quality. Ultimately, it is a useful but imperfect metric. Author Edwin Whiting says to be careful when comparing the ROCE of different businesses, since 'No two businesses are exactly alike.'

So, How Do We Calculate ROCE?

Analysts use this formula to calculate return on capital employed:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

Or for Bulten:

0.073 = kr156m ÷ (kr2.8b - kr619m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2019.)

So, Bulten has an ROCE of 7.3%.

Is Bulten's ROCE Good?

When making comparisons between similar businesses, investors may find ROCE useful. We can see Bulten's ROCE is meaningfully below the Auto Components industry average of 9.6%. This performance could be negative if sustained, as it suggests the business may underperform its industry. Setting aside the industry comparison for now, Bulten's ROCE is mediocre in absolute terms, considering the risk of investing in stocks versus the safety of a bank account. It is possible that there are more rewarding investments out there.

Bulten's current ROCE of 7.3% is lower than 3 years ago, when the company reported a 15% ROCE. So investors might consider if it has had issues recently. The image below shows how Bulten's ROCE compares to its industry, and you can click it to see more detail on its past growth.

Remember that this metric is backwards looking - it shows what has happened in the past, and does not accurately predict the future. ROCE can be misleading for companies in cyclical industries, with returns looking impressive during the boom times, but very weak during the busts. This is because ROCE only looks at one year, instead of considering returns across a whole cycle. Since the future is so important for investors, you should check out our free report on analyst forecasts for Bulten.

Bulten's Current Liabilities And Their Impact On Its ROCE

Current liabilities include invoices, such as supplier payments, short-term debt, or a tax bill, that need to be paid within 12 months. Due to the way the ROCE equation works, having large bills due in the near term can make it look as though a company has less capital employed, and thus a higher ROCE than usual. To counter this, investors can check if a company has high current liabilities relative to total assets.

Bulten has total liabilities of kr619m and total assets of kr2.8b. As a result, its current liabilities are equal to approximately 22% of its total assets. This is a modest level of current liabilities, which would only have a small effect on ROCE.

What We Can Learn From Bulten's ROCE