Should Bulten AB (publ) (STO:BULTEN) Be Part Of Your Portfolio?

Dividends play an important role in compounding returns in the long run and end up forming a sizeable part of investment returns. Historically, Bulten AB (publ) (STO:BULTEN) has been paying a dividend to shareholders. Today it yields 4.5%. Does Bulten tick all the boxes of a great dividend stock? Below, I’ll take you through my analysis.

5 questions to ask before buying a dividend stock

When researching a dividend stock, I always follow the following screening criteria:

Is its annual yield among the top 25% of dividend-paying companies?

Has it consistently paid a stable dividend without missing a payment or drastically cutting payout?

Has dividend per share amount increased over the past?

Is is able to pay the current rate of dividends from its earnings?

Will it have the ability to keep paying its dividends going forward?

How does Bulten fare?

The current trailing twelve-month payout ratio for the stock is 52%, which means that the dividend is covered by earnings. In the near future, analysts are predicting a payout ratio of 57% which, assuming the share price stays the same, leads to a dividend yield of 5.5%. Furthermore, EPS should increase to SEK7.55.

When considering the sustainability of dividends, it is also worth checking the cash flow of a company. Companies with strong cash flow can sustain a higher payout ratio, while companies with weaker cash flow generally cannot.

If dividend is a key criteria in your investment consideration, then you need to make sure the dividend stock you’re eyeing out is reliable in its payments. The reality is that it is too early to consider Bulten as a dividend investment. It has only been consistently paying dividends for 7 years, however, standard practice for reliable payers is to look for a 10-year minimum track record.

In terms of its peers, Bulten produces a yield of 4.5%, which is high for Auto Components stocks but still below the market’s top dividend payers.

Next Steps:

Taking all the above into account, Bulten is a complicated pick for dividend investors given that there are a couple of positive things about it as well as negative. But if you are not exclusively a dividend investor, the stock could still be an interesting investment opportunity. Given that this is purely a dividend analysis, I recommend taking sufficient time to understand its core business and determine whether the company and its investment properties suit your overall goals. There are three pertinent factors you should look at:

