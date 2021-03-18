'You bum, why did you hit me?' 75-year-old Asian woman beats attacker with stick in San Francisco

John Bacon, USA TODAY
·3 min read

An elderly Asian American woman attacked and punched by a man on a San Francisco street fought back, leaving him battered, bloodied and hospitalized.

The clash came hours after city police announced increased patrols in Asian neighborhoods following a recent surge of attacks in the city and across the nation, including a shooting rampage in Georgia that left six Asian women and two other people dead.

Xiao Zhen Xie, 75, was "very traumatized, very scared" after the encounter, she told CBS San Francisco with her daughter, Dong-Mei Li, helping to translate. Xiao's face appeared swollen and she could not yet see in one eye, her daughter said.

Xiao said she was waiting at a traffic light when the suspect suddenly punched her in the eye. She picked up a stick and fought back, she said.

Video from the scene, shot after the attack, shows the woman holding the board in one hand and an ice bag in the other. The alleged attacker is seen, his face bloodied, being rolled away on a stretcher.

"You bum, why did you hit me?" the woman said in Chinese.

Latest on Atlanta-area spa shootings: Suspect charged with murder; killings inextricably tied to race, experts say

Police say the case is being investigated as a possible hate crime. The 39-year-old man accused in this case is also a suspect in another attack on an 83-year-old Asian man in the same area earlier Wednesday.

Dennis O'Donnell said he happened upon the scene during his morning run.

"There was a guy on a stretcher and a frustrated angry woman with a stick in her hand," O'Donnell, KPIX 5's sports director, told the station. "From what I could see, she wanted more of the guy on the stretcher and the police were holding her back."

Earlier Wednesday, Police Chief William Scott expressed condolences to the families and loved ones of the victims of the Georgia attacks. The suspect in that case, Robert Aaron Long, 21, has been charged with eight counts of murder and faces arraignment Thursday.

San Francisco police also announced the arrests of three men in connection with a brazen attack on a 67-year-old man inside a laundromat in Chinatown last month. Scott pledged to do everything in his power to keep city resident safe.

"As you may know, the San Francisco Bay Area has been seeing an alarming spike in brazen anti-Asian violence in recent weeks," Scott said in a statement. "We are coordinating with our federal partners and local (Asian American) community organizations. ... Working together, we must prevent violence and hold perpetrators accountable."

Contributing: The Associated Press

There's been a rise in anti-Asian attacks. Here's how to be an ally to the community.

A hate crime? Georgia attacks that killed mostly Asian women raises questions

More: Atlanta spa shootings increase fear in Asian communities amid increase in violence, hate incidents

A San Francisco police officer stands guard on Grant Avenue in Chinatown on March 17, 2021 in San Francisco, California. The San Francisco police have stepped up patrols in Asian neighborhoods in the wake of a series of shootings at spas in the Atlanta area that left eight people dead, including six Asian women. The main suspect, Robert Aaron Long, 21, has been taken into custody. The San Francisco Bay Area is also seeing an increase in violence against the Asian community.
A San Francisco police officer stands guard on Grant Avenue in Chinatown on March 17, 2021 in San Francisco, California. The San Francisco police have stepped up patrols in Asian neighborhoods in the wake of a series of shootings at spas in the Atlanta area that left eight people dead, including six Asian women. The main suspect, Robert Aaron Long, 21, has been taken into custody. The San Francisco Bay Area is also seeing an increase in violence against the Asian community.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Asian American attacks: Elderly woman beats attacker in San Francisco

Recommended Stories

  • 3 arrested in shocking attack on older Asian man in SF laundromat

    San Francisco police announced that three people have been arrested in an attack on an older Asian American man who was ambushed, dragged to the ground and robbed of several hundred dollars at a laundromat, all in a matter of about 45 seconds.

  • Chicago police step up patrols in Asian American communities

    The Chicago Police Department will increase patrols in the city's Asian American communities following a shooting rampage in Georgia.

  • SFPD Chief addresses 'horrific' spike in anti-Asian violence

    The latest attack occurred Wednesday morning on Market Street involving two elderly people. Police say they were punched by a homeless man, who was immediately arrested.

  • Suspect Arrested For Brutally Attacking Two Asian Men in San Francisco

    Two unprovoked attacks attributed to a single suspect in San Francisco on Monday left one 59-year-old Asian man partially blind and another, a 64-year-old Asian man, with life-threatening injuries. Danilo Yu Chang, a Chinese Filipino man living in Vallejo, suffered injuries that nearly left him blind after a man punched him multiple times in the head, reports NBC Bay Area. This is the 2nd incident involving an Asian American getting assaulted I learned about today. This one happened along Market in SF yesterday afternoon.

  • SF man attacks elderly Asian woman but ends up bloodied, handcuffed to stretcher after she fights back

    A 39-year-old man attacked a 75-year-old Asian woman in downtown San Francisco.

  • Police Searching for Suspect Who Punched, Yelled Slurs at Asian Man in NYC

    The NYPD is looking for information about a suspect who attacked an Asian man near a playground in the neighborhood of Harlem last month. On Feb. 15, he allegedly pushed a 27-year-old man to the ground before yelling racist remarks at him, reports NY Daily News. The victim was reportedly attacked at around 10:10 p.m. while he was walking to his car near Fred Samuel Playground on Lenox Ave. at West 139th St.  According to the police, the suspect shouted “F---ing Chinese, go back to China” before punching the victim in the face.

  • Explainer: Why more migrant children are arriving at the U.S.-Mexico border

    The number of migrants arriving at the U.S.-Mexico border this year is on pace to be the highest in 20 years, one of U.S. President Joe Biden's top officials said this week, a rise that includes an increase in unaccompanied children. The Biden administration has struggled to house the growing number of children arriving without a parent or legal guardian, which has left the kids stuck in jail-like border facilities for days. Republicans have blamed Biden for relaxing immigration policies, while some Democrats are concerned about conditions in facilities and why children are being held for so long.

  • Man Hits Asian Woman With Hard Object in Latest Unprovoked Attack in NYC

    The New York Police Department has asked the public to help identify a man involved in another unprovoked attack in New York City. The 18-year-old female victim was reportedly walking when a man approached her and struck her with a hard object, NYPD told NextShark. Help us document the recent rise in hate crimes against Asian Americans by going to STOP AAPI HATE to report an incident.

  • Here’s How You Can Help If You See Asian Americans Targeted By Racist Harassment

    If you see something, do something.

  • Britain says delay in Serum Institute vaccines contributing to supply squeeze

    Britain is facing a squeeze on supply of COVID-19 vaccines next month in part due to a delay in a shipment from India's Serum Institute that is making AstraZeneca's shot, health minister Matt Hancock said on Thursday. British health officials warned on Wednesday that the world's fastest big economy roll-out of the vaccine would face a significant reduction in supplies from March 29, without initially specifying where the problems were. "We have a delay in a scheduled arrival from the Serum Institute of India," Hancock told lawmakers.

  • Ben Simmons with a buzzer beater vs the Milwaukee Bucks

    Ben Simmons (Philadelphia 76ers) with a buzzer beater vs the Milwaukee Bucks, 03/17/2021

  • These Mental Health Resources Were Created For the AAPI Community, and They're Available If You Need Help

    With the rise of anti-Asian hate crimes - the Stop AAPI Hate National Report covered 3,795 incidents from March 19, 2020, to Feb. 28, 2021, which only represent a fraction of the hate incidents against the AAPI community each year - it is more important than ever for Asian American Pacific Islander (AAPI) folks to take care of their mental health.

  • ‘Kung Fu’ Team on Using Media Representation to Combat Anti-Asian Racism

    The cast and creator of The CW’s upcoming “Kung Fu” reboot are using their platform to condemn the recent influx in anti-Asian hate crimes. “So much about representation and inclusion is not so much that we as Asians need to see ourselves represented on the screens, but we need to be invited into people’s homes […]

  • Lawyers for Depp argue wife beater libel ruling 'plainly wrong'

    Lawyers for Hollywood actor Johnny Depp said on Thursday that a London High Court decision to reject his libel claim against a tabloid which had labelled him a wife beater was "plainly wrong" as they sought permission to appeal it. Judge Andrew Nicol ruled last November that Depp had violently assaulted his ex-wife Amber Heard during their tempestuous five-year relationship, at times putting her in fear for her life. That decision came after three weeks of hearings where the court heard claims and counter-claims from Depp, 57, and Heard, 34, about violent outbursts which each accused the other of committing.

  • Georgia Sheriff Spokesman Posted Racist COVID Shirts on Facebook

    Photo Illustration by The Daily Beast/handoutA Cherokee County, Georgia, Sheriff’s Office spokesperson came under fire Wednesday afternoon for pinning the deadly Tuesday shooting rampage that left eight dead—including six Asian women—on a 21-year-old white man’s “really bad day.”“Yesterday was a really bad day for him and this is what he did,” Jay Baker said during the joint news conference with the Atlanta Police Department about 21-year-old Robert Aaron Long.But it seems the same spokesperson shared racist content online, including pointing the finger at China for the ongoing coronavirus pandemic—the same vitriol advocates say has fueled a horrific surge in violence against Asian Americans.In a Facebook page associated with Capt. Jay Baker of the Cherokee Sheriff’s Office, several photos show the law enforcer was promoting T-shirts with the slogan “COVID-19 imported virus from CHY-NA.” “Place your order while they last,” Baker wrote with a smiley face on a March 30 photo that included the racist T-shirts.“Love my shirt,” Baker wrote in another post in April 2020. “Get yours while they last.'” The shirts appear to be printed by Deadline Appeal, owned by a former deputy sheriff from Cherokee County, and sold for $22. The store, which promotes fully customizable gear, also appears to print shirts for the Cherokee County Sheriff's Office Honor Guard, a “ceremonial unit, all volunteers, who represent not only the Sheriff's Office but also the county when participating in a variety of events,” according to a March 10 Instagram post. The photos on Baker’s account were first spotted by a Twitter user.Hey Captain Jay Baker with Cherokee Country Sheriff's Office... this you? pic.twitter.com/1pTlwSlYZQ— Rich Phelps (@RichPhelps) March 17, 2021 Multiple photos on the Facebook page show Baker in his uniform and attending sheriff’s department functions, including one with his name tag clearly visible. Baker did not immediately respond to requests for comment on his personal cell phone and to the Cherokee County Sheriff’s office.When contacted by The Daily Beast, Sheriff Frank Reynolds, who appears to be friends with Baker on Facebook, said he was not familiar with the racist photos. “I am not aware of that. I will have to contact him, but thank you for bringing that to my attention,” Reynolds said. Reynolds’ official sheriff’s department page lists as part of his prior experience a 2005 to 2008 stint at the Department of State described entirely in abbreviations: WPPS HTP, IC BWUSA. This would appear to stand for Worldwide Personal Protective Services, a contract the federal government granted the independent contractor Blackwater USA. His campaign page alludes to work in Iraq without naming his employer. But an apparent Reynolds supporter and fellow member of the department shared an image on Facebook of then-candidate’s security clearance so as to dispel rumors that he had a criminal record in 2016. The image, naming Reynolds, showed a contract number corresponding to an indefinite arrangement the State Department inked with Blackwater to provide security guards and control services in 2005. Blackwater became infamous after its private guards fatally shot 17 Iraqi civilians in Baghdad in 2007. There is at present no evidence linking Reynolds to that incident, and he did not immediately respond to a request for further comment.The massacre at three Asian massage parlors comes amid a shocking wave of anti-Asian violence in the United States. Authorities say Long, the suspect in the grisly crimes, insisted he was not intentionally targeting people of Asian descent. Still, police—including Baker—said the investigation was ongoing and the murders could still be categorized as a hate crime. Facebook The fact that Long allegedly targeted Asian massage parlors and killed a half-dozen Asian women has spurred uproar online and among community leaders. Nearly 3,800 incidents of anti-Asian hate were reported between March 2020 and last month, according to Stop AAPI Hate, a national coalition documenting discrimination during the pandemic.During a Wednesday news conference, Baker seemed to downplay Long’s alleged actions, telling reporters the 21-year-old attributed the crimes to his “sexual addiction” issues. Baker said Long targeted the spas to “take out that temptation.”Baker’s adopted brother, Anthony Baker, is a Georgia Superior Court judge—and, according to a profile published in January, was born in Vietnam to a woman there who had married an American soldier.— with reporting by Maxwell Tani, Noor Ibrahim, and Blake MontgomeryRead more at The Daily Beast.Got a tip? Send it to The Daily Beast hereGet our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • Basketball player who called Jeremy Lin ‘coronavirus’ identified

    The basketball player who called Jeremy Lin "coronavirus" has been identified, according to the NBA G League.

  • Good News: The USS Zumwalt Can Stay Afloat in Rough Seas

    The destroyer's unconventional hull fared well against waves as high as 20 feet.

  • The Atlanta-area shootings are the worst example of a recent wave of violence against Asians in America

    Six of the eight victims of the shootings were Asian women, and there is concern that the attacks were racially motivated.

  • Elderly Asian woman turns tables on alleged attacker

    The 76-year-old says the attack in San Francisco was totally unprovoked. She hit back, sending the man to the hospital on a stretcher, his face bloodied.

  • UConn's Paige Bueckers becomes third freshman to be named AP First Team All-American

    Bueckers was named an AP First Team All-American on Wednesday, receiving ﻿﻿28 first place votes from the national panel of 30 media members.