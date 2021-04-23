A Bumble user helped the FBI identify an accused Capitol rioter after he slid into her DMs to brag about the insurrection

Julie Gerstein
robert chapman bumble
A composite image of Robert Chapman and messages he sent on Bumble. Both images are from a federal criminal complaint against Chapman. FBI

  • A Bumble user tipped off the FBI after having a DM exchange with a man claiming to have joined the Capitol riot.

  • Robert Chapman was arrested in New York and charged.

  • He also shared multiple photos and videos that placed him at the Capitol on his Facebook page.

A New York man was arrested in connection with the Capitol insurrection after bragging on social media - and to a potential Bumble date - that he'd been a part of the mob that day.

Robert Chapman of Yonkers, New York, was charged with two counts of trespassing, and two counts of violent entry and disorderly conduct on Capitol Grounds, according to a federal affidavit.

The FBI first became aware of Chapman on January 13, after a Bumble user tipped it off with a screenshot of an exchange she had with him in which he identified himself as having been a part of the riot.

In it, he says, "I did storm the Capitol" and "I made it all the way to Statuary Hall," a room used by Congress to host dignitaries.

Chapman went on to say that he'd spoken with reporters at both The Washington Post and The Wall Street Journal:

capitol riot bumble
Bumble via FBI

After receiving the tip, the FBI examined the rest of Chapman's social media and discovered that he'd published several posts about attending the riot on January 6.

capitol riot robert chapman posts
Facebook via FBI

In one case, a friend of Chapman's also reposted an image of him taken inside the Capitol:

capitol riot suspect robert chapman facebook
Facebook via FBI

In mid-January Bumble temporarily removed its political identification filter after several women on social media suggested that the app's users pose as conservatives trick Capitol rioters into admitting their involvement.

The company said in a tweet it made the move "to prevent misuse," adding that it had "already removed any users that have been confirmed as participants in the attack of the US Capitol."

It's unclear if the Bumble user who shared her DMs with Chapman altered her profile to track suspected insurrectionists.

According to the criminal complaint, Chapman was released on his own recognizance and is to appear in court on April 27.

