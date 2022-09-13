Bumbling hitman details botched attempts to whack Bronx mobster and son in murder for hire trial

Worst hitman ever.

A would-be assassin took the stand Tuesday to describe his six botched attempts to kill a mobster and his eldest son in the Bronx, all before another hired killer finished the job and whacked the doomed dad.

Ron Cabey said he was paid $10,000, first to murder Salvatore Zottola, 45, then his father, Sylvester “Sally Daz” Zottola, 71, in 2018. But each time he tried, something went wrong — the police showed up, or a bystander spotted him, the getaway van was “horrible” and needed a jump start, or in his final try, his gun didn’t work.

Cabey testified in the Brooklyn federal court trial of Sally Daz’s son Anthony Zottola Sr., 44, who prosecutors say rubbed out his father and tried to have his older brother killed so he could take over the family’s $45 million real estate business.

Zottola Sr. is accused of scheming with Bloods leader Bushawn “Shelz” Shelton to off his father and sibling. But for the first half of 2018, Cabey was the man for the job — until his arrest after Sally Daz fended him off with a gun.

Before signing on to Shelton’s “mission,” Cabey worked with a robbery crew from 2015 to 2018, he said..

“I became addicted to the actual fast life... females, attention, clout, stuff like that,” he said.

In January 2018 he got arrested for a Times Square robbery, and the bust cost him his job. Short on cash, he told his robbery accomplice he wanted to “get straight to the point”— meaning do a murder for hire job.

Not long after, Herman Blanco, nicknamed Taliban got in touch and put him in contact with Shelton, who wanted him to kill Salvatore Zottola. Blanci pleaded guilty to his part in April.

Shelton reached Cabey and tasked him to kill Salvatore Zottola, providing him with a gun and a driver, and giving him “inside” information — “keys, a pin code, and a detailed itinerary of his schedule.”

Sally Daz had gone into hiding, Cabey was told at one point, so killing Salvatore was a way to lure him out in the open. “He would have to pay for funeral arrangements,” he testified.

Cabey’s first attempt was cut off before it started. He went to Salvatore Zottola’s Locust Point home late at night, but when he saw state police patrolling a nearby highway, he pulled the plug and left.

The second time, cops arrested his driver, “Dot,” in Brooklyn, before he could even get to the Bronx.

The third time, Dot was his wheelman again, and he used the keys and padlock pin code to try to enter Salvatore Zottola’s home office, he said. But he put in the wrong pin code at first, and he noticed someone watching him from nearby, so he bailed again.

By then, Shelton had changed the plan — Cabey would be targeting Sally Daz, for the same amount, $10,000.

It took three tries for Cabey to even pull a gun on Sally Daz.

The first time he was scared off when a police van set up a patrol post in a park near the target’s Bronx home.

Then, in June, he had a new driver, Himen Ross, who he knew as “Ace.” They took the same “horrible” tan van he was given for most of his other attempts, which barely started and couldn’t go into reverse.

They spotted Sally Daz, but Salvatore Zottola was there as well, pacing up and down the block, and he recognized the van.

They took off and when they got to Harlem, where Cabey lived, the police tried to stop the van, but he and Ross managed to escape after a crash.

Finally, on June 12, 2018, Cabey and Ross had a new car, and they found Sally Daz outside his Pelham Bay home.

The septuagenarian was armed. “Don’t come any closer!” he yelled, and fired a warning shot, Cabey testified. He said he sought cover, pulled his trigger several times, but his gun didn’t go off.

Cabey got back in the car with Ross, but police caught him in Manhattan, after he tried to hide in a taxi depot.

Ross, who escaped, would finish the job on Oct. 4, 2018, killing Sally Daz in a McDonald’s parking lot as he was ordering coffee, federal prosecutors allege.

Salvatore Zottola was shot in the chest, back, head and hands outside his home on July 11, 2018, but survived the attempt.