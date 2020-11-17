KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, Nov. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Datuk Dr M Gandhi, the Founder Chairman of Bumiati Holdings, gave his full support to Gift of Love, a project to encourage book donations to a newly-built library in a remote village in Sarawak.

Bumiati Holdings facilitates with book donations for Batang Ai Long House Community Library, In Support of the Business Events Sarawak

The Gift of Love aimed to shape social development in the rural community by providing every child and young adult access to learning opportunities for a better future. This project was initiated by Business Events Sarawak (BESarawak); and hosted together with the International Congress and Convention Association (ICCA), Borneo Convention Centre Kuching (BCCK), the Librarians' Association of Malaysia, Sarawak State Library and CPH Travel Agency.

Datuk Dr M Gandhi said, "It is an honour to be part of the corporate social responsibility programme. I had the privilege of sharing this with the Residence Association where I live in Kuala Lumpur and the response was touching and overwhelming. It was indeed a coincidence, there was a community library in a nearby area closing down and we managed to ship 450 books to Sarawak; Kindness is contagious!"

The youth employment rate among the longhouse community is worrying as majority of longhouse children did not manage to complete their secondary education. BE Sarawak aspired to improve education and re-engineer Sarawak's economic growth through rural entrepreneurship. "Business events are already the driving force behind Sarawak Economic Action Council's advocacy for community development, economic prosperity and environmental sustainability," said BESarawak's acting CEO, Amelia Roziman.

To bring together children and books, BESarawak set a record to get 500 books for children aged 5 to 15 years within nine days in the community public library project.

For additional information, watch the video https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=BtibzG4GNsY or visit BESarawak's Facebook page @businesseventssarawak.

About Bumiati Holdings Sdn Bhd

Bumiati Holdings Sdn Bhd is an investment holding company focused on Property, Plantations, Trade Exhibitions and Technology start-ups. The company founders have helped multinational companies develop in emerging markets including India and ASEAN, and have a history of successful development of new business. The company upholds the principles of investing in businesses that are of shareholders value and also contributing to the betterment of the lives of society that we work and operate in. Datuk Dr M Gandhi, the founder and Chairman of Bumiati Holdings Sdn Bhd, is a pioneer in the trade exhibitions business in the Asia-Pacific region, a serial entrepreneur, and is a third-generation experienced planter.

