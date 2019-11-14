Bumitama Agri (SGX:P8Z) Has A Somewhat Strained Balance Sheet

Howard Marks put it nicely when he said that, rather than worrying about share price volatility, 'The possibility of permanent loss is the risk I worry about... and every practical investor I know worries about. When we think about how risky a company is, we always like to look at its use of debt, since debt overload can lead to ruin. We note that Bumitama Agri Ltd. (SGX:P8Z) does have debt on its balance sheet. But the real question is whether this debt is making the company risky.

What Risk Does Debt Bring?

Generally speaking, debt only becomes a real problem when a company can't easily pay it off, either by raising capital or with its own cash flow. In the worst case scenario, a company can go bankrupt if it cannot pay its creditors. While that is not too common, we often do see indebted companies permanently diluting shareholders because lenders force them to raise capital at a distressed price. Having said that, the most common situation is where a company manages its debt reasonably well - and to its own advantage. When we think about a company's use of debt, we first look at cash and debt together.

What Is Bumitama Agri's Net Debt?

You can click the graphic below for the historical numbers, but it shows that as of September 2019 Bumitama Agri had Rp6.80t of debt, an increase on Rp5.31t, over one year. However, it also had Rp361.9b in cash, and so its net debt is Rp6.44t.

How Healthy Is Bumitama Agri's Balance Sheet?

According to the last reported balance sheet, Bumitama Agri had liabilities of Rp2.02t due within 12 months, and liabilities of Rp6.17t due beyond 12 months. Offsetting these obligations, it had cash of Rp361.9b as well as receivables valued at Rp321.5b due within 12 months. So its liabilities total Rp7.50t more than the combination of its cash and short-term receivables.

This deficit is considerable relative to its market capitalization of Rp11t, so it does suggest shareholders should keep an eye on Bumitama Agri's use of debt. This suggests shareholders would heavily diluted if the company needed to shore up its balance sheet in a hurry.

In order to size up a company's debt relative to its earnings, we calculate its net debt divided by its earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) and its earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) divided by its interest expense (its interest cover). The advantage of this approach is that we take into account both the absolute quantum of debt (with net debt to EBITDA) and the actual interest expenses associated with that debt (with its interest cover ratio).

Bumitama Agri has a debt to EBITDA ratio of 4.1, which signals significant debt, but is still pretty reasonable for most types of business. But its EBIT was about 18.5 times its interest expense, implying the company isn't really paying full freight on that debt. Even if not sustainable, that is a good sign. Importantly, Bumitama Agri's EBIT fell a jaw-dropping 52% in the last twelve months. If that decline continues then paying off debt will be harder than selling foie gras at a vegan convention. There's no doubt that we learn most about debt from the balance sheet. But it is future earnings, more than anything, that will determine Bumitama Agri's ability to maintain a healthy balance sheet going forward. So if you're focused on the future you can check out this free report showing analyst profit forecasts.