Bumpy autumnal ride ahead for emerging market currencies: Reuters poll

Vivek Mishra and Vuyani Ndaba
·4 min read

By Vivek Mishra and Vuyani Ndaba

BENGALURU/JOHANNESBURG (Reuters) - Volatility in high-risk, high-return emerging market currencies is set to persist amid fears of a "taper tantrum" once the U.S. Federal Reserve starts cutting its bond buying, according to analysts who say a sell-off is likely in the next three months.

A majority of FX strategists in the Aug. 30-Sept. 2 Reuters poll said recent dollar weakness would be temporary as the day the Fed eventually decides to taper its $120 billion of monthly purchases approaches, likely pushing U.S. yields higher.

High-beta currencies - those with the most risk but also offering the greatest potential for returns such as the Brazilian real and South African rand - are set to drive overall currency volatility over the next 12 months.

While the Fed is not expected to shift gears for another few months, any move by markets to price in a more hawkish stance could weigh on high-beta, CEE and commodity FX, but less so on EM Asia FX, Barclays strategists wrote in a note.

Most emerging market currencies were forecast to weaken or at best cling to a range over the next three to six months as U.S. stimulus withdrawal could push investors to shun the currencies coined the "fragile five" as they did in 2013.

These include the currencies of Brazil, India, Indonesia, Turkey and South Africa.

However, the real has benefited from 325 basis points of interest rate hikes this year compared with none for the rand, though Brazil's economy shrank slightly in Q2.

The South African Reserve Bank is not expected to kick off its first hike in this cycle until early next year.

In the next three months the rand is set to weaken about 2% to 14.6/$ while the real was forecast to gain about 2% to 5.1/$ and the Russian rouble to make nearly 1% gains to 72.4/$.

India's rupee, which rose to its strongest in 2-1/2 months on Monday, is set to depreciate over 2% to 74.6/$ in a year. The Turkish lira is set to fall nearly 13% to 9.5/$ in the next 12 months.

"We disagree with those who believe that EM is in a more resilient position now than it was on the eve of the 2013 taper tantrum," wrote Rob Subbaraman, chief economist at Nomura.

"EM has developed new sources of vulnerability, with a combination of chronically weak growth, rising inflation and a marked deterioration in fiscal finances."

Subbaraman said the prospect of the Fed normalizing monetary policy amid China's slowing economic growth was a "dreadful" combination for EM, only to be made worse.

Reuters poll graphic on the outlook for USD/ZAR, USD/CNY,USD/RUB and USD/INR: https://fingfx.thomsonreuters.com/gfx/polling/akpezzlyavr/EMFX%20graphic.PNG

Over 80% of analysts, 48 of 57, who answered a separate question said volatility in emerging market currencies over the coming three months would increase. The other nine said it would decrease.

Nearly 60% of 58 FX strategists said a sell-off in emerging market currencies in the next three months was likely, including two who said very likely.

Reuters poll graphic on emerging market currencies outlook: https://fingfx.thomsonreuters.com/gfx/polling/byprjjankpe/EM%20FX.png

Still, a lot will depend on how U.S. job market data turn out in coming months. Weaker-than-expected numbers could support the case for the Fed holding off on tapering, adding further pressure on the U.S. dollar.

China's currency regulator has asked banks and companies about their ability to handle volatility in the yuan, suggesting intervention could follow as the Fed and other central banks wean economies off massive pandemic-era stimulus.

In 2013, the yuan and the rupee fared much better in the short-term against the dollar, but joined the fragile five in heavy losses the following year.

This time the heavily controlled yuan was predicted to trade in a tight range in 12 months although more losses are possible in the event of a faster taper.

(For other stories from the Sept Reuters foreign exchange poll:)

(Reporting by Vivek Mishra and Vuyani Ndaba; Polling by Md. Manzer Hussain and Shaloo Shrivastava; Editing by Ross Finley and Hugh Lawson)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Toshiba Warns Power-Chip Supply to Stay Tight for Another Year

    (Bloomberg) -- Toshiba Corp. said it won’t be able to meet demand for power-regulating chips for another year and, in certain cases, through the end of 2022, offering a fresh warning for makers of cars, consumer electronics and industrial machines struggling with component shortages.“The supply of chips will remain very tight until at least September next year,” said Takeshi Kamebuchi, a director in charge of semiconductors at one of the company’s units. “In some cases, we may find some customer

  • China's August services activity slumps into contraction- Caixin PMI

    Activity in China's services sector slumped into sharp contraction in August, a private survey showed on Friday, as restrictions to curb the COVID-19 Delta variant threatened to derail the recovery in the world's second-biggest economy. The Caixin/Markit services Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) fell to 46.7 in August from 54.9 in July, plunging to the lowest level since the pandemic's first wave in April 2020. The grim readings in the private survey, which focuses more on smaller firms in coastal regions, tally with findings in an official survey earlier this week which also showed growth in the services sector slipped into contraction.

  • DocuSign Stock Falls As Earnings Beat, Revenue Outlook Edges By Estimates

    DocuSign stock fell after its July-quarter earnings topped Wall Street targets but October quarter revenue guidance edged by views.

  • Analysis-Apple's App Store concessions fail to address top concerns of regulators, lawmakers

    In the space of a week, Apple Inc made two sets of changes to its App Store rules, which are the subject of lawsuits, regulatory probes and legislation around the world, but the tweaks do not address the biggest concerns raised. Lawmakers and regulators are considering dismantling the App Store business model, an outcome that could cost Apple about 6% of its sales - an amount equal to $16 billion in its last fiscal year - and shave up to 15% off its profit, according to an estimate last year from analyst firm Cowen. Among Apple's most high-profile concessions is allowing Netflix Inc and other subscription services to provide a link to out-of-app paid signups that avoid Apple commissions.

  • Here's Why Palantir Technologies Stock Jumped 21.3% Last Month

    Shares of Palantir Technologies (NYSE: PLTR) climbed 21.3% in August, according to data from S&P Global Market Intelligence. The data technologies stock jumped after the company reported strong second-quarter results, and it continued to climb in subsequent trading. Palantir published its second-quarter results on Aug. 12 and delivered sales and earnings performance that came in ahead of the market's expectations.

  • The Ultimate Warren Buffett Stock Is Near Buy Point, But Should You Buy It?

    Berkshire Hathaway is the ultimate Warren Buffett stock. But is it a good buy? Here's what the earnings and chart show for Berkshire stock.

  • 3 Reasons Why You Should Invest in Ethereum

    The Ethereum network's revolutionary innovations are becoming more and more apparent. And it's not too late to invest now.

  • Alibaba Pledges $15.5 Billion to ‘Common Prosperity’ Drive

    (Bloomberg) -- Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. pledged 100 billion yuan ($15.5 billion) over five years toward Xi Jinping’s “common prosperity” vision, becoming the latest tech giant to bankroll China’s broad aim to share the wealth.China’s second-largest company will spread the money between 10 initiatives encompassing technology investment and support for small companies, the government-backed Zhejiang Daily reported Thursday. An Alibaba spokesperson confirmed the report, without elaborating. The c

  • Google stock has quietly gone berserk — here's why

    The hottest FAANG stock around isn't Apple or Netflix, it's Google. Here's why.

  • 2 Top Stocks Getting Hammered After Hours

    The stock market started September with mixed performance from major indexes, as many investors looked forward to employment data due out Friday to give a hint on the future direction of the market. The Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX: ^IXIC) managed to climb to another record high, but the S&P 500 (SNPINDEX: ^GSPC) was just about unchanged, and the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJINDICES: ^DJI) actually gave up ground. The string of high-profile earnings reports continued after the market closed on Wednesday, and some stocks took big hits despite companies offering relatively strong results.

  • Fort Worth-based oilfield servicing company says it may lay off about 1,400 employees

    The largest share of the cuts could come in Bakersfield, California, where about 775 jobs may be lost.

  • Lucid Stock is Tanking. The Reason Has Nothing to Do With EV Manufacturing.

    Stock in the electric-vehicle start-up was off 16% in early trading as a lockup on sales by certain big investors expired.

  • Verizon raises dividend by 2%, to keep the stock the 3rd highest yielding within the Dow

    Verizon Communications Inc. said Thursday that it will raise its quarterly dividend by 2.0%, to 64.00 cents a share from 62.75 cents a share. Shareholders of record on Oct. 8 will be paid the new dividend rate on Nov. 1. The telecommunications company's stock rose 0.1% in afternoon trading. Based on current stock prices, the new annual dividend rate implies a dividend yield of 4.66%, which compares with the implied yield for the S&P 500 of 1.33%. It also keeps Verizon's stock as the third highes

  • 2 Really Cheap Oil Stocks to Buy Right Now

    With the energy sector handsomely outperforming the broader market this year as oil prices rebounded just as swiftly as they crashed in 2020, some investors feel they missed the bus. Oil and gas companies are making a killing this year thanks to higher oil prices. The oil industry is highly competitive, and when oil prices rise, it's not unusual for some upstream oil and gas companies to aggressively scale up capacity and production to make the most of strong end markets.

  • 2 Safe Dividend Stocks With Low Payout Ratios; Analysts Say ‘Buy’

    Dividend stocks are a defensive play, so why consider them now? Markets are high, and are heading higher; this trend is real and has been sustained now for an extended period of time. But at least one market expert, Tobias Levkovich, chief US equity strategist for Citigroup, sees tougher times coming in the short term. Levkovich notes that a combination of factors, including the possibility of corporate tax hikes, increased pressure on profit margins, rising inflation, and the Fed’s ongoing disc

  • ChargePoint Stock Is Soaring Because Things Are Getting Good for the EV Industry

    The EV charging company reported its second-quarter earnings Wednesday evening. Management raised its forecast for sales for the year.

  • Yale’s Endowment Has Just 2% in U.S. Stocks. Don’t Expect Major Changes Under the New Investment Chief.

    Yale recently named Matthew Mendelsohn, who has worked at the endowment since 2007, to succeed David Swensen as chief investment officer.

  • Why these Cathie Wood growth stocks are set up for a September surge

    The ace stock picker believes these stocks still have a significant amount of upside.

  • 5 Stocks to Buy as Microchip Industry Continues to Thrive

    Growing demand for microchips amid supply crunch has been helping companies like Texas Instruments (TXN) and Maxim Integrated Products (MXIM).

  • Billionaire investor John Paulson blasts crypto as a worthless bubble, warns SPACs are overvalued, and predicts stubborn inflation in a new interview. Here are the 14 best quotes.

    Paulson, best known for betting against the housing bubble, explained why the price of gold could soar.