'Bun'-derful news: The Weinermobile is back in the Milwaukee area this weekend and Thursday. Find out where.

The Oscar Mayer Weinermobile is making its way back to the Milwaukee area this month.

Hot dog, the Oscar Mayer Weinermobile is back in the area Saturday, Sunday and Thursday.

For those looking to connect with the famous frankfurter, it will be making several stops in southeastern Wisconsin with driver Sam, known as "Hammy Sammy," and co-driver Samantha, also known as "Sammer Sausage."

The holidays may be over but don’t deny your inner child like Neal in the classic Christmas movie, “The Santa Clause,” and pick up an iconic Weiner Whistle, one of a few different Weinermobilia items that will be handed out at the events.

“We would love to ‘meat’ you at our events to show you the vehicle in person and tell you about the iconic 27-foot-long hot dog,” Hammy Sammy said in a news release announcing the Milwaukee meetups.

There are six Weinermobiles in total, each traveling about 20,000 miles to more than 20 states each year. Recently, Oscar Mayer was looking to add more drivers, known as “hotdoggers,” to its team – but applications closed Jan. 31.

Here are the upcoming events:

February 3

3-6 p.m., Woodman’s, 1600 East Main St., Waukesha

February 4

11 a.m. – 2 p.m., Woodman’s, 7145 120 th Ave., Kenosha

3-6 p.m., Sendik’s, 3600 South Moorland Road, New Berlin

February 8

11 a.m. – 2 p.m., Sendik’s, 1450 Olympia Fields Dr., Oconomowoc

3-6 p.m., Woodman’s, 1099 South Grand Ave., Sun Prairie

For the most up-to-date scheduling, visit khcmobiletour.com/wienermobile.

Contact Erik S. Hanley at erik.hanley@jrn.com. Like his Facebook page, The Redheadliner, and follow him on X @Redheadliner.

This article originally appeared on Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: The Weinermobile is back in the Milwaukee area this weekend and Thurs.