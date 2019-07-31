'A bunch of crazy socialists': At Democratic debate, Buttigieg says GOP will label them no matter the policy

WASHINGTON – During a spirited debate about the future of healthcare in America, Democrats vying for the White House put on display just how different their ideas are to tackle the issue.

The candidates were torn over Medicare For All, a policy in which the government would run the program, or improving on the current private-based system created by former President Barack Obama.

Former Rep. John Delaney attacked several of the candidates on stage, including Sen. Elizabeth Warren, explaining that Medicare For All was extreme and would take away options, which isn't the Democratic way. He and several of the moderate candidates on the stage said they worried the healthcare policy was giving Republicans another talking point.

Indiana Mayor Pete Buttigieg suggested Democrats should stop worrying about criticism from Republicans and President Donald Trump on whatever policy path the ultimate nominee chooses.

“It’s time to stop worrying what the Republicans will say,” Buttigieg argued.

If they adopt a progressive agenda, Buttigieg said, Republican will label the party “crazy socialists,” a characterization that Trump has repeatedly used against Democrats. If they move to the center, he said, "they’re gonna say we're a bunch of crazy socialists."

"Let's just stand up for the right policy and go out there and defend it," he said.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Democratic debate: Pete Buttigieg says GOP will always call them crazy